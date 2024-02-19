EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass to be considered for parole next week as hearing date revealed

Angus killer Tasmin Glass will be considered for parole next week – and could be released 24 hours later.

The Courier can reveal Glass will go before the Parole Board for Scotland on February 28, less than five years after killing ex-boyfriend Steven Donaldson.

The Kirriemuir killer was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the brutal slaying of the 27-year-old oil worker.

Her co-accused, Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie, were convicted of murder.

Glass was convicted of instigating and planning the attack.

If the parole board finds in her favour and releases her within the standard timeframe of 24 hours, she will have served less than half of her 10-year sentence.

Under Scots Law, anyone sentenced to four or more years in prison is entitled to a parole hearing halfway through their jailtime.

Two weeks notice – but it should have been at least three

Steven Donaldson’s family were given just two weeks’ warning that the hearing was scheduled for later this month, being notified by email on February 14.

That’s one week less than the standard minimum.

The Parole Board for Scotland said registered victims should be notified “no less” than three weeks prior to the hearing date.

Previously, the family had been informed Glass was eligible for parole in May, with the hearing to take place sometime beforehand.

Paul Jamie, head of victims team at Parole Scotland, told The Courier: “The victims team, within Parole Scotland, will notify any registered victims of the hearing no less than three weeks prior to the hearing date.

“Following consideration by the Parole Board, an Early Intimation of Decision (EID) is issued to all parties.

“If release is directed, the establishment will make arrangements with community based social work to release as soon as is reasonably practical.

“This is generally within 24 hours.”

After a decision is made the Donaldson family will be notified of the outcome and any “relevant” licence conditions.

‘We are disgusted’ – Steven Donaldson’s family

Mr Donaldson’s family wrote to the parole board as part of the hearing process demanding that Glass remains behind bars.

“We are disgusted she will be eligible for parole and we have made our feelings known in our response,” they said in a statement.

“We said last year that we felt the fact that she was getting day release was completely disrespectful to Steven and his family, and suggests that his life was not valued.

“That remains our position.

“The severity of the crime is such that we do not believe that anyone who is convicted of such a crime can be within our community after such a short time.”

The parole hearing is not the killer’s first attempt to gain early freedom – Glass unsuccessfully appealed to have her sentence reduced in November 2019, just seven months after her conviction.

‘Manipulative and devious’

In the ruling, the appeals judge said Glass had played a “pivotal role” in Mr Donaldson’s death, describing the killer as “manipulative and devious”.

“She was the prime mover behind the assaults on the deceased,” said Lord Brodie.

“Without her active encouragement and participation, the attacks could not and would not have occurred.”

On the same day her appeal was rejected, co-accused Steven Dickie was found dead in his cell after taking his own life.

The battered and burned body of Steven Donaldson was discovered next to his car at Loch of Kinnordy Nature Reserve, near Kirriemuir, on June 7 2018.

He had been assaulted at the town’s Peter Pan playpark by Davidson and Dickie, who then drove him to the nature reserve where they killed him with a bladed weapon.

Glass, who was 20 at the time of the murder, gave birth to Steven Donaldson’s baby after his death.

If refused parole this year, the board will consider her case annually until her eventual release.