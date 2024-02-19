Under-threat Angus community wardens issue 27,500 parking tickets since 2018 – but only TWO littering fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Under-threat Angus community wardens issue 27,500 parking tickets since 2018 – but only TWO littering fines

Angus Council plans to slash its team of community wardens by a third in a cost-cutting move.

By Graham Brown
Angus community warden numbers could be cut by a third. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Under-threat community wardens in Angus have dished out more than 27,500 parking tickets in the past six years – but just two littering fines.

And Freedom of Information data has revealed less than 70 dog poo penalties have been issued since 2018.

The figures emerged as the council considers plans to axe a third of its wardens in a bid to save £175,000 a year.

Staff and trade unions are being consulted on the proposal to reduce the team from 12 to eight.

An Arbroath base would be shut in favour of a single hub in Forfar.

Range of responsibilities

Wardens can issue penalty charge notices (PCNs) for parking, dog fouling and littering.

They also tackle anti-social behaviour on patrols in local towns and villages.

Additional responsibilities are also about to fall on the authority with the introduction of the pavement parking ban.

It came into force in December and some Scots councils are already issuing tickets.

Angus is still working through its processes to introduce the new rules.

But it has agreed a list of streets which will be exempt from the clampdown.

What the FOI data revealed

On-street parking

In the past six years more than 23,000 on-street parking fines have been issued.

Offences include parking on single or double yellow lines and staying more than an hour in time-limited zones.

Arbroath is the Angus hotspot, accounting for 7,176 of the district-wide total.

And you are much less likely to see a warden on village streets.

Since 2018, just 63 on-street offences have been recorded.

Off-street parking

The FOI data for off-street parking shows a clear dip in penalty notices after the pandemic struck.

Car parking charges were suspended in 2020 when Covid struck.

It was just two years after their controversial re-introduction across Angus after more than 20 years.

Wardens continue to monitor the county’s off-street car parks and just over 500 PCNs were issued last year.

The council decided not to bring back parking charges in last year’s budget.

But the issue is certain to feature in discussions around 2024/25 spending plans as the authority deals with a £60m funding gap.

Dog fouling

Since 2018 a total of 67 dog fouling PCNs – costing the culprit £80 – have been handed out.

Councillors regularly report that piles of poo on pavements and in parks are among the most complained about issues in their area.

Arbroath topped the league for fouling fines at 21 since 2018.

And there has been just one penalty issued outwith the seven burghs in that time.

Litter

Between 2018 and the end of 2023 just two litter fines were issued across the whole of Angus.

Both were in Arbroath – one in 2018 and one in 2019.

The council emphasised that “primacy for littering enforcement sits with waste services who undertake littering patrols.”

But while community wardens do not carry out specific littering patrols they have the power to issue FPNs for offences their encounter during their day-to-day role.

‘Anything goes’

North-east Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden criticised the plan to cut the squad.

“I’m sure no one likes getting a parking ticket but enforcement is a proven deterrent against flouting the rules,” he said.

“But those rules need to be seen to be applied to dog fouling, littering and other blights on our streets.

“This gives irresponsible people the impression that anything goes.

“The extremely low penalty rates suggest wardens should be getting more support to challenge antisocial behaviour – not cut to shreds by the SNP-run council.”

