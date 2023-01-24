Angus parking charges: Will the council budget see covers lifted off the meters in May?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus parking charges: Will the council budget see covers lifted off the meters in May?

By Graham Brown
January 24 2023, 12.14pm
Meters in Angus off-street car parks have been covered for almost three years. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Meters in Angus off-street car parks have been covered for almost three years. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Parking charges look set to return when cash-strapped Angus Council sets its budget for the coming year.

And it could mean covers being lifted off meters which have been out of action for three years since Covid struck.

But the authority’s ruling SNP group says it will learn lessons from the fiasco which followed the return of charges after more than two decades under the previous administration before making a call on their re-introduction.

Angus taxpayers have been warned the forthcoming budget is the most challenging the council has faced.

Its finance chief has forecast an “alarming and depressing” £51 million financial black hole in the next three years.

So the possibility of generating income from the return of off-street parking charges has not escaped scrutiny.

Myre car park Forfar
Forfar’s Myre car park is almost full most weekdays. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

SNP group finalising budget plans

Authority leader Beth Whiteside said her ruling group is still working on the details of its budget.

However, it’s clear the return of pay and display is under consideration.

“What I can say is that, while in opposition, our group were very critical around the decision-making process before the previous implementation of parking charges,” she said.

“As well as the lack of public (and cross-party) consultation prior to the charges coming into force, there was no move to carry out an economic impact assessment following the implementation.

“We felt (that) was important, given the outcry from small businesses over the scheme at the time,” she added.

The painful past

The previous Conservative/Independent alliance led the re-introduction of charges at 33 off-street car parks in November 2018.

It cost £300,000 to put the scheme in place.

Angus parking meters
Parking payment meters were vandalised during the early days of the scheme.

But the move was met with an instant wave of opposition.

It saw:

And there were accusations of hypocrisy after council leader David Fairweather and Carnoustie Independent Brian Boyd both dodged charges by parking for free at a Forfar supermarket while on council business.

The council’s current Conservative/Independent opposition group has not said whether parking charges will feature in any alternative budget they might put forward.

Angus parking charges petition
A 5,000-signature petition was presented to Angus Council at a noisy drive-in demo in 2018.

Public survey revealed widespread resistance

Meters have remained covered since March 2020 when charges were suspended due to Covid.

But the scale of public opposition was laid bare in a 2021 public survey.

More than 3,000 people responded online and 70% said they did not want to see charges return.

The handling of the re-introduction was branded “shambolic”.

Many were highly critical of the lack of public consultation before the charges were re-introduced.

