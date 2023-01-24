Andy Kirk on the ‘selfless’ role played by former Dundee United boss Craig Levein in Brechin City’s SPFL charge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Kirk has outlined the ‘selfless’ role former Dundee United and Scotland manager Craig Levein is playing in Brechin City’s SPFL bid.

Levein has worked as a club advisor for the Angus side for the last 18 months without taking a penny in compensation.

He acts as a sounding board for Kirk and supports the Brechin boss in training and at games.

And Kirk, who played and coached under Levein at Hearts, insists the ex-United coach’s support has been invaluable.

City are currently on an incredible unbeaten Highland League run that stretches back to February 12th last year as they bid to win their place back in the SPFL.

And Kirk said: “The role Craig performs for Brechin is selfless.

“He doesn’t get paid but is at every training session and travels the country with us to watch games.

“He loves football and gets a buzz from being on the training pitch.

“Craig will be the one at the end who is collecting in cones and balls.

“It’s such a fantastic asset for me, as a young coach, and Brechin to have at their disposal.

“We can call on the experience of an ex-Scotland manager at any point.

“I’ve played and worked under Craig. I know his values and how hard he works.

“When I finished playing I went to coach at Rangers’ academy and Craig brought me back to work with him at Hearts.

“He’s a big part of the reason why I decided to take the job on at Brechin.

“When I knew he was on board and believed in the project that Kevin Mackie was planning, I was sold.”

Andy Kirk: Craig Levein allows me to learn from my mistakes

Kirk is delighted to be able to call on the expertise of Levein.

But there’s no doubt who is the boss of the dugout.

Under his charge, City haven’t lost a game in 90 minutes in 37 outings, and have gone 30 unbeaten in the Highland League.

Kirk added: “Craig has always trusted me to get on with things and do my job.

“He’ll let me make mistakes and learn from them. Then we can reflect over how things could be done differently in the future.

“Craig will never interfere and tell me what shape to play or who to pick in my team.

“But he’ll always be there for me if and when I need him so I have a lot of respect for him as a person.”