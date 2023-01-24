Andy Kirk on the ‘selfless’ role played by former Dundee United boss Craig Levein in Brechin City’s SPFL charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Kirk on the ‘selfless’ role played by former Dundee United boss Craig Levein in Brechin City’s SPFL charge

By Ewan Smith
January 24 2023, 12.17pm
Craig Levein and Andy Kirk worked together at Hearts
Andy Kirk worked with Craig Levein at Hearts before they were reunited at Brechin City. Image: SNS

Andy Kirk has outlined the ‘selfless’ role former Dundee United and Scotland manager Craig Levein is playing in Brechin City’s SPFL bid.

Levein has worked as a club advisor for the Angus side for the last 18 months without taking a penny in compensation.

He acts as a sounding board for Kirk and supports the Brechin boss in training and at games.

And Kirk, who played and coached under Levein at Hearts, insists the ex-United coach’s support has been invaluable.

City are currently on an incredible unbeaten Highland League run that stretches back to February 12th last year as they bid to win their place back in the SPFL.

Andy Kirk is loving life in the Glebe Park dugout. Image: Brechin City

And Kirk said: “The role Craig performs for Brechin is selfless.

“He doesn’t get paid but is at every training session and travels the country with us to watch games.

“He loves football and gets a buzz from being on the training pitch.

“Craig will be the one at the end who is collecting in cones and balls.

“It’s such a fantastic asset for me, as a young coach, and Brechin to have at their disposal.

“We can call on the experience of an ex-Scotland manager at any point.

“I’ve played and worked under Craig. I know his values and how hard he works.

“When I finished playing I went to coach at Rangers’ academy and Craig brought me back to work with him at Hearts.

“He’s a big part of the reason why I decided to take the job on at Brechin.

“When I knew he was on board and believed in the project that Kevin Mackie was planning, I was sold.”

Andy Kirk: Craig Levein allows me to learn from my mistakes

Andy Kirk is delighted with the way Brechin City have performed this season. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Kirk is delighted to be able to call on the expertise of Levein.

But there’s no doubt who is the boss of the dugout.

Under his charge, City haven’t lost a game in 90 minutes in 37 outings, and have gone 30 unbeaten in the Highland League.

Kirk added: “Craig has always trusted me to get on with things and do my job.

“He’ll let me make mistakes and learn from them. Then we can reflect over how things could be done differently in the future.

“Craig will never interfere and tell me what shape to play or who to pick in my team.

“But he’ll always be there for me if and when I need him so I have a lot of respect for him as a person.”

