Home News Angus & The Mearns

Could your Angus street be exempt from the pavement parking ban?

Councils will have new powers from December to bring in a £100 fine for pavement parking.

By Graham Brown
Councils are being given new powers to fine pavement parkers. Image: DC Thomson
Councils are being given new powers to fine pavement parkers. Image: DC Thomson

Some Angus streets could be exempt from new rules giving the council the power to fine drivers £100 for pavement parking.

Legislation is coming into force which will allow local authorities across the country to mount the clampdown.

It’s aimed at ending the problems pavement parking poses, particularly to those with mobility issues or visual impairments, or parents pushing prams and buggies.

The law has been on the books since 2021 but has been on pause ever since.

Councils in Tayside and Fife have now got the green light to set out how they will use the new powers.

And a nationwide publicity campaign is being mounted to let people know they could be fined from December 11.

Different approaches

Dundee City Council says it will take a phased approach.

Angus is waiting on “operational guidance” before bringing in the ban.

But community wardens could be given the power to ticket offenders.

And this week councillors will be asked to approve a list of streets which would be exempt.

Roads boss Graeme Dailly says streets can only be taken off the list if a minimum 1.5m width of unobstructed footway can be maintained.

Emergency vehicle access is also a key factor.

The streets suggested for exemption are:

CARNOUSTIE

  • Millar Street
  • Maule Street
  • Collier Street
  • Terrace Road
  • Balfour Place

KIRRIEMUIR

  • South Street
  • Henry Street
  • Kirk Wynd

A92

  • Marywell (north end)

MONIFIETH

  • Milton Park

However, no waiting at any time restrictions would be applied at most of those locations.

One-way street change

And in Henry Street, Kirriemuir, the council plans to reverse the current direction of the one-way street.

Henry Street Kirriemuir
The one-way direction in Henry Street, Kirriemuir will change under the new rules. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The pavement parking ban doesn’t apply to vehicles being used by the emergency services and armed forces.

Roadworks, waste collection, breakdown assistance, emergency health care, postal services, or loading/unloading for up to 20 minutes are also permitted.

Angus communities committee will consider the exemptions list on Tuesday.

If councillors agree the list of exemptions, it will be published for feeback.

It will cost £170,000 for signs, road markings and footpath works.

But the outlay will be fully funded by a Transport Scotland grant.

