Dundee pavement parking ban starts next month – do you back the plan?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee pavement parking ban starts next month – do you back the plan?

The city council says it will bring in the new law from December, and fines will follow next year.

By Alasdair Clark
Bad parking on a Dundee street
Pavement parking in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council will use new powers to enforce a ban on pavement parking from December.

And by January, anyone flouting the rule could be hit with a £100 fine.

Motorists double parking and stopping in front of dropped kerbs could also face punishment.

The law has been on the books since 2021 but has been on pause ever since.

Councils in Tayside and Fife have now got the green light to set out how they will use the new powers, with some differences of approach across Scotland.

You can tell us what you think by taking part in our poll at the foot of this story.

Pavement parking in Maryfield. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The legislation says a car will be considered to be parked if it is stationary and has one or more wheels touching the pavement, regardless of whether the driver is present or the engine is running.

Here’s what Dundee, Fife, Perth & Kinross, and Angus councils are planning

Dundee City Council told The Courier it would introduce the rules in stages.

A spokesman said: “The council will begin enforcing the national legislation on a phased introduction approach when these powers come into force in December.”

But others are taking a different approach.

Fife Council service manager Susan Keenlyside said the local authority is consulting on the legislation and a report will be ready early next year.

Ms Keenlyside added: “The ban will not be enforced until this is completed and should approval be given it is likely that an initial soft, sensitive approach to enforcement of the legislation will be taken given the level of parking demand in many areas.”

Angus Council has yet to make a decision about how different footways will be managed. A report will be considered by councillors later this month.

The proposals will include exemptions for certain streets.

Perth and Kinross Council did not respond to repeated requests for comment on its plans.

pavement parking
Groups representing blind and partially sighted people have welcomed the ban. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Pavement parking a ‘nuisance’

Charities say pavement parking poses a number of issues for disabled people.

Niall Foley, lead external affairs manager at Guide Dogs Scotland, said: “Parking on pavements is a nuisance for everyone, but potentially dangerous if you are a wheelchair user forced onto the road, pushing a buggy, or have sight loss and can’t see traffic coming towards you.

“When cars block the way, it undermines the confidence of people with a vision impairment to get out and about independently.”

The only option is walk on the road.

– Alison Rae, Dundee Blind and Partially Sighted Society.

Alison Rae, chief executive officer of Dundee Blind and Partially Sighted Society, said that there was a real problem in the city.

“When you have a visual impairment, just walking along the pavement can be a minefield.

“Our members’ experience is that pavement parking is very much a problem in Dundee, especially with shops and cafes using the pavement when unloading their vehicles.

“The only option is walk on the road.”

One partially sighted Dundee woman told last year how pavement parking in the city forced her to “take her chances” on the road.

Rose, 67, said she struggled to get from the bus stop to her home because of obstacles.

“I have a job when the cars are there. I’ve got to walk on the road.

“The cars are beeping at me.”

Tell us what you think in our readers’ poll.

More from Scottish politics

SNP health chief Michael Matheson blames sons watching football for £11k Morocco bill on…
Michael Matheson is in the eye of the storm.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP has forgotten most important lesson of modern political scandals
4
Carl O'Brien (centre) and Tracie Currie admitted racially abusing First Minister Humza Youaf.
Pair sentenced for racially abusing Humza Yousaf in Dundee
Disgraced doctor Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Complaint about disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel made years earlier than previously known
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Tory reshuffle takes us back in time, and we discuss…
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Sheriff from Dundee still on full pay with government paying legal fees five years…
Stephen Flynn defends Michael Gove after being mobbed by pro-Palestinian protestors
What support is available for flood hit communities?
Humza Yousaf chats to Euan Clark. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
No additional Brechin recovery funding made available and Storm Babet taskforce yet to meet
GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour. Image: DC Thomson
Ministers urged to investigate contractor McTear for failing to compensate workers

Conversation