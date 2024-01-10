Angus Council plan to axe third of community wardens in bid to save £175k

Angus Council is planning to slash its community warden workforce by a third.

The authority has met staff and trade unions over the cost-cutting plan to reduce the team from 12 to 8.

The wardens’ duties include parking and littering enforcement.

They also tackle youth anti-social behaviour.

But concerns are being raised about staff morale and the extra burden of a Scotland-wide pavement parking ban coming into force in Angus.

And the planned changes would see an Arbroath operating base axed in favour of a single one in Forfar.

That reflects a reduction to just one senior warden for Angus.

£175k saving

The changes are aimed at saving £175,000 in the next two years.

Council chiefs say they hope the reduction will be achieved without the need for compulsory redundancies.

But infrastructure director Graeme Dailly said: “We cannot rule out the eventual need for redundancies but we hope it will be possible to deliver the saving through the natural turnover and non-filling of vacant posts.”

Council opposition leader Derek Wann tackled Mr Dailly on the added pressure of pavement parking enforcement.

There is also the possibility of off-street parking charges returning as Angus tries to fill a multi-million pound budget black hole.

Last year the ruling SNP group decided against bringing back the controversial scheme which was suspended during Covid-19.

Reprioritisation of duties

Mr Dailly said: “We are proposing the reprioritisation of duties that will allow for a similar level of parking enforcement to continue.

“We are confident we can enforce the forthcoming pavement parking prohibition and any reintroduction of parking charges.”

Angus is still “several weeks” away from bringing in the pavement parking ban.

It came into force across Scotland last month, giving authorities the power to fine drivers £100.

Mr Dailly added: “Tasks we need to complete include serving the exemption orders and allowing time for any representations, installing signage and lining where needed, and staff training.

“If we start by April 1 we will still be one of the first councils in Scotland.”

Mr Wann said: “I’m hopeful the council will be able to retain as many valued staff as possible, and make options available for those in consultation.

“Having to cut down on enforcement is a slippery slope.

“It could be seen as running up the white flag on dog fouling, anti-social behaviour and the new legislation against pavement parking.

“It is the sadly predictable result of year-on-year cuts to our budget from Holyrood.”

Angus community warden review ongoing

A council spokesperson said: “The finance and change plan agreed at the special meeting of Angus Council on March 2 2023 included the review of the community enforcement service.

“This review is ongoing and we are currently consulting with staff and trade unions on proposals.

“The review has taken consideration of priorities and future demands on the service, such as the enforcement to the pavement parking prohibition in Angus, and it is anticipated the review will be concluded by 31 March this year.”