Home Politics Scottish politics

Glenrothes ‘sexy and satanic’ author row prompts concern Labour will ‘parachute’ unknown candidate into seat

Party bosses forced local councillor Altany Craik to stand aside in December over reservations about the content of supernatural horror books he wrote.

By Alasdair Clark
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Shutterstock.

Labour must set out a timetable to select a candidate to stand in Glenrothes at the next general election, a local member has said after the contest was suspended.

Party bosses forced a popular local councillor to stand aside in December over reservations about the content of supernatural horror books he authored.

Local members were left reeling at how Labour veteran Altany Craik had been treated, with one saying Mr Craik’s books were viewed as “too sexy and satanic”.

Now, sources in the Kingdom say they are concerned at the delay and that the party might use it as an opportunity to “parachute in” a candidate rejected elsewhere.

Selection battles to become Labour’s candidate in constituencies across the UK have been taking place, with a number of people losing out.

Local Labour members ‘left in the dark’

The insider said they fear someone popular with the leadership who has no connections to the Glenrothes area may be brought in.

They said: “Glenrothes and Mid Fife would be an attractive seat for someone who has been rejected elsewhere. It’s a seat we could win.

“The problem for us is they could be parachuted in with no connection to the area or understanding of the issues that matter.”

Local party members have not been told by party HQ when the selection process will be able to resume or how potential candidates can express an interest.

Fife councillor Altany Craik
Fife councillor Altany Craik. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Courier understands that conversations between Mr Craik and the party are ongoing.

It comes after Scottish leader Anas Sarwar praised Mr Craik, but refused to say whether he would be allowed to stand again.

The source added: “There’s still a lot of anger about what happened to Altany. We don’t know when the election will be and without a candidate we can’t prepare. It’s ridiculous.”

Scottish Labour did not respond to a request for comment.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: PA

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has not set a date for the General Election but indicated he expects it to be called in the second half of 2024.

Currently polling predicts a victory for Sir Keir Starmer, who enjoys an 18-point lead over the Conservatives.

Conversation