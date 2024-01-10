Desperate dealer pulled woman’s pants down in Arbroath cash search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Desperate dealer pulled woman’s pants down in Arbroath cash search

Gillian Smith was also caught with bags of heroin worth four figure sums twice in six weeks.

By Ross Gardiner
Gillian Smith.
Gillian Smith.

A drug dealer caught with thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs pulled down a woman’s leggings and pants in a desperate search to find missing cash.

Gillian Smith had already attacked her victim in her Arbroath home and hauled £20 from her bra before continuing her degrading assault.

When she was arrested, clumsy Smith spilled a bag of heroin over the back of a police vehicle taking her to West Bell Street HQ.

Her home was then searched and a stash of cocaine was uncovered.

When Smith was arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant less than six weeks later, she was found with another stash of heroin in her pants.

After spending almost seven months on remand, Smith, 38, was handed a community payback order at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Drugs and cash loss rage

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermott explained Smith’s victim attended her home in West Abbey Street in Arbroath at around 3am on May 8 last year with another person.

Two more people were already there and Smith provided her guests with drugs.

After a while, Smith formed the view she had lost cash and a bag of heroin and became violent.

She seized the woman by her hair and pulled her to the floor, where she repeatedly punched and kicked her on the body and tried to strike her with a lamp.

She proceeded to stick her hand inside the woman’s bra and stole £20.

Smith went on to seize the woman by the hair again and marched her through to the bathroom, where she pulled down the woman’s leggings and pants.

She stole another £50 from the woman’s bra.

Her victim fled the property with one shoe on and another of Smith’s guests threw her other shoe out the window to her.

Drugs in car and pants

At the time, Smith was already on bail and she was soon arrested and taken to West Bell Street HQ.

While heading along the A92 near Claypotts junction, police noticed she had a ripped bag in the back of the vehicle and brown powder was visible.

In total, 55.2g of heroin was recovered, worth around £2,200.

Police went back and searched her home and found 25g of cocaine, worth £1,200.

Smith was released on bail again but came to the attention of police on June 18 when they attended West Abbey Street for an unrelated matter.

Upon discovering there was a warrant outstanding to take her into custody, she was brought back to West Bell Street HQ.

There, she was searched and a bag of heroin weighing 58.8g and worth £1,600 was found in her pants.

Sentenced

Smith appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Polmont, having admitted four charges – assault and robbery and the supply of drugs.

Solicitor Alex Short said: “I know that she has a very extensive record.

“This is obviously very serious.

“However, Ms Smith is someone who can lead a non-criminal life.

“There’s a period between 2016 and 2019 of no offending.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a 12-month supervision order with a string of conduct requirements, including declaring any new associates to social workers.

The sheriff also imposed 160 hours of unpaid work to be completed in a year.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

