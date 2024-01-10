Sleazy Tayside girls’ football coach who groomed 14-year-old sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sleazy Tayside girls’ football coach who groomed 14-year-old sentenced

Christopher Sinclair pestered a girl for more than a year, offering money for explicit pictures.

By Ross Gardiner
Christopher Sinclair.
Christopher Sinclair.

A girls’ football coach from Dundee who set up online profiles to groom a 14-year-old by paying her to send him explicit photographs has been placed under supervision.

Former soldier Christopher Sinclair, 41, specifically targeted one youngster and bombarded her with messages from Instagram and Snapchat accounts for more than a year.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, eventually agreed to send photographs of herself to Sinclair, who used ‘picsandvidsbuyer’ as one of his online accounts.

Factory health and safety adviser Sinclair, of Balerno Street, admitted grooming a girl online from his former home in Arbroath between June 1 2021 and July 22 2022.

He returned to the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced, having met with social workers since admitting his crimes.

‘Direct alternative’ to prison

Sheriff James Williamson placed Sinclair under supervision for three years as an alternative to imprisonment and on the Sex Offenders Register for as long.

The sheriff said: “He was pretty persistent in his attempts to contact.

“I take the view that a three-year community payback order is the appropriate disposal.

“I think the work needs done with him in terms of the Moving Forward: Making Changes programme.”

Addressing Sinclair, the sheriff added: “If you breach that order, it will come back to me.

“This is a direct alternative to custody.”

Solicitor Angela McLardy said: “He fully co-operated and accepted responsibility from the outset.”

Ms McLardy said following the conclusion of a long-term relationship, Sinclair had been using social media as an “outlet”.

She explained her client had reached out to social work for help prior to his conviction and has sought help from “other agencies and groups.”

During his order, Sinclair must only have one device capable of accessing the internet, it must be declared, made available to social workers for inspection and retain all internet history.

Any social media use in this period must be approved in advance and any new phone numbers or email addresses Sinclair uses must be declared.

Sleazy requests

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie previously told the court: “He was a volunteer coach with a girls under-15 football team.

“The complainer received an Instagram message from ‘picsandvidsbuyer’.”

Sleazy Sinclair messaged: “Figure is insane, looking good, nice bum.

“If you get pics I would love to see them – maybe send you a little reward as a thankyou.”

Sinclair signed the message off with a winking face emoji.

In further messages, he wrote: “I’ll make you a deal, 5 pics for 50. You send the first 2, I’ll pay 50, and then you send the rest.”

When she blocked him, Sinclair set up more accounts and begged her to reply.

The girl – based in England – told Sinclair she wanted a £30 advance and he immediately sent the money to her bank account.

He said: “If you would like more money then send a photo of you.”

The girl sent him a faceless image she had recovered from the internet but after paying, Sinclair realised it was fake and confronted her.

He sent a further £50 and an explicit request or more images for £100.

Sinclair was a weapons instructor when he served in the armed forces and later worked as a close protection officer in the private security sector.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

