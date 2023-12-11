Tayside girls’ football coach offered money for explicit pics as he groomed 14-year-old online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tayside girls’ football coach offered money for explicit pics as he groomed 14-year-old online

Christopher Sinclair set up multiple profiles to pester the girl for images.

By Gordon Currie
Christopher Sinclair.
Christopher Sinclair.

A girls’ football coach from Dundee set up online profiles to groom a 14-year-old by paying her cash to send him explicit photographs.

Former soldier Christopher Sinclair was running an under-15s team as a volunteer coach while players’ parents were unaware he was a paedophile.

Sinclair, 41, specifically targeted one youngster and bombarded her with messages from a variety of social media accounts for over a year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how he used Instagram and Snapchat to continue pestering the schoolgirl when she initially tried to block him.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, eventually agreed to send photographs of herself to Sinclair, who used ‘picsandvidsbuyer’ as one of his online accounts.

She eventually told a group of friends on social media a grown man was paying her for pictures.

Sick messages

Sinclair, of Balerno Street, appeared in the dock last week and admitted grooming a girl online from his former home in Arbroath between June 1 2021 and July 22 2022.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court: “The accused is a health and safety advisor in a factory.

“He was a volunteer coach with a girls under-15 football team.

“The complainer received an Instagram message from ‘picsandvidsbuyer’.”

Sinclair messaged: “Figure is insane, looking good, nice bum.

“If you get pics I would love to see them – maybe send you a little reward as a thankyou.”

Phone with social media apps
Sleazy Sinclair bombarded the girl on social media. Image: Shutterstock.

Sleazy Sinclair signed the message off with a winking face emoji.

In further messages, he wrote: “I’ll make you a deal, 5 pics for 50. You send the first 2, I’ll pay 50, and then you send the rest.”

When she blocked his account, Sinclair set up more accounts and begged her to reply to him.

He said: “Please unblock my main. I want to spoil you so bad. Just tell me how to keep your attention. Are you interested in starting a deal?”

Sent pics from internet

The girl – based in England – told Sinclair she wanted a £30 advance and he immediately sent the money to her bank account.

He said: “If you would like more money then send a photo of you.”

The girl sent him a faceless image she had recovered from the internet but after paying, Sinclair realised it was fake and confronted her.

He sent a further £50 and an explicit request or more images for £100.

She reported the matter to friends and his perversion became public.

Solicitor Angela McLardy, defending, said: “He shut himself down with anxiety.

“For relief he was going online on sites like OnlyFans and he is not sure how this crossover happened.”

Sinclair was a weapons instructor when he served in the armed forces and later worked as a close protection officer in the private security sector.

‘Head in sand’ warning

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith placed Sinclair on the Sex Offenders Register and granted him bail for the preparation of pre-sentence reports and a Restriction of Liberty assessment.

He said: “I cannot impose a period of imprisonment on someone over 21 who hasn’t served a sentence before, without obtaining reports.

“Even those who have a severe predilection for older children may be better served by being rehabilitated in the community rather than with a custodial sentence.

“But much will depend on what you tell the authors of your report and what they report to the court.

“It is in your best interests, rather than burying your head in the sand, to be open and honest with the court.”

He pointed out Sinclair’s previous work with the football team was “concerning”.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Connor targeted multiple shops in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial Arbroath shop raider behind bars after botched Dundee trolley dash
Guy Weston.
Thief stole van, motorbike and trailer before leading police on Dundee chase and attacking…
Christopher Reynolds.
Fife war hero sniper who shot Taliban warlord jailed for domestic abuse
Gordon Anderson.
Perth sex attacker 'misinterpreted' banter with church-goer victim, court told
The latest tranche of evidence has been heard in the ongoing inquiry in Edinburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Sheku Bayoh inquiry focuses on police training in latest three weeks of evidence
Serial sex offender Ronald Young appeared, again, at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Montrose serial sex offender breaches public protection order again
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — £5k shoplifter and machete revenge
Callum Phillips hid his face as he left court. He will return for sentencing next month.
Angus pervert had sick chat with undercover officer and was found with indecent images
Douglas Giblin.
Domestic abuser who stole Dundee partner's dead dog's ashes is sentenced
Cotton appeared by videolink from Perth Prison and was branded a 'danger to women'.
Fife pervert told he is 'danger to women' as he is jailed for public…