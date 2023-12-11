Confirmed: First phase of Tay Road Bridge roadworks to end this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Confirmed: First phase of Tay Road Bridge roadworks to end this week

Drivers will have a few months' respite before the second phase gets under way.

By Chloe Burrell
Tay Road Bridge phase one roadworks will end this week.
The Tay Road Bridge roadworks began in June. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The first phase of roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge will end this week, it has been confirmed.

Resurfacing work has been taking place on the northbound carriageway since June, with a contraflow system in place.

The roadworks had been due to end in November but the completion date was pushed back to this Friday (December 15).

However, drivers will only have a few months’ respite – with a second phase of work on the opposite carriageway getting under way on March 3.

The works have led to long queues on occasion, with drivers reporting delays of up to an hour at times.

Tay Road Bridge to close for 5 hours as first phase of roadworks removed

Councillor Gary Holt, chair of the Tay Road Bridge Joint Board, said: “While we are only halfway through this contract, I am pleased with progress so far.

“This work is essential to keep the structure safe and in good condition and aside from a few minor incidents, drivers have coped well with what I know was an inconvenience, particularly for people who use the bridge every day.

“When work is completed in both directions next year, the new road surface will provide a smoother and more secure journey across the bridge for drivers.”

The bridge will close at midnight on Friday to allow for the roadworks to be removed, reopening at 5am.

Part of the A92 will also be shut during that period with diversions in place.

