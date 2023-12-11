Confirmed: First phase of Tay Road Bridge roadworks to end this week

The first phase of roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge will end this week, it has been confirmed.

Resurfacing work has been taking place on the northbound carriageway since June, with a contraflow system in place.

The roadworks had been due to end in November but the completion date was pushed back to this Friday (December 15).

However, drivers will only have a few months’ respite – with a second phase of work on the opposite carriageway getting under way on March 3.

The works have led to long queues on occasion, with drivers reporting delays of up to an hour at times.

Councillor Gary Holt, chair of the Tay Road Bridge Joint Board, said: “While we are only halfway through this contract, I am pleased with progress so far.

“This work is essential to keep the structure safe and in good condition and aside from a few minor incidents, drivers have coped well with what I know was an inconvenience, particularly for people who use the bridge every day.

“When work is completed in both directions next year, the new road surface will provide a smoother and more secure journey across the bridge for drivers.”

The bridge will close at midnight on Friday to allow for the roadworks to be removed, reopening at 5am.

Part of the A92 will also be shut during that period with diversions in place.