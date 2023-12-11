Site of former Dundee Craigiebank Church on sale for £150k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Site of former Dundee Craigiebank Church on sale for £150k

The one acre site is close to the location of the new Eden Project and could be suitable for housing.

By Jack McKeown
Craigiebank Church before it was demolished. Picture: Steve Brown / DCT Media
Craigiebank Church before it was demolished. Picture: Steve Brown / DCT Media

The site of the former Craigiebank Church in Dundee is on sale for offers over £150,000.

Dating from the 1930s, the Greendykes Road building was in a dangerous condition and a decision was taken to demolish it.

Members of the congregation held their last service at the church in June 2022. Bulldozers arrived on the site in late January and by mid-February all trace of the building was gone.

The site of the former Craigiebank Church. Image: Church of Scotland.

As well as being used for worship, over the decades the church was also home to a number of groups including the Boys’ Brigade, Guides, and the Women’s Guild.

Site for sale

Once the church and its adjoining hall were demolished the site was cleared and it has now been put on sale.

With a total area of 1.075 acres it could be suitable for a housing development.

Craigiebank Church being demolished in February. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The site is close to the waterfront and the new Eden Project. Image: Church of Scotland.

Just a short distance from the waterfront, the site is also close to the location of the new Eden Project, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

Supermarkets, cafes, shops and a cinema are all nearby, and the city centre is a five minute drive away.

Machines remove the last of the old church. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

With the site now surplus to requirements, the Church of Scotland has put it on sale for offers over £150,000.

Despite only recently coming on the market, plenty of potential developers have already registered their interest and a closing date of Wednesday at noon has been set.

Concern has been raised about the loss of historic Dundee buildings. The old Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry was also demolished this year. And in 2018 the former Halley’s Mill site on Blackscroft was demolished under controversial circumstances.

A historic building in the Seagate went to auction last week. If plans by Voigt Architects come to fruition, Robertson’s Bond – which dates from 1897 – could be transformed into 27 flats.

