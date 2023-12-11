Site of former Dundee Craigiebank Church on sale for £150k

The site of the former Craigiebank Church in Dundee is on sale for offers over £150,000.

Dating from the 1930s, the Greendykes Road building was in a dangerous condition and a decision was taken to demolish it.

Members of the congregation held their last service at the church in June 2022. Bulldozers arrived on the site in late January and by mid-February all trace of the building was gone.

As well as being used for worship, over the decades the church was also home to a number of groups including the Boys’ Brigade, Guides, and the Women’s Guild.

Site for sale

Once the church and its adjoining hall were demolished the site was cleared and it has now been put on sale.

With a total area of 1.075 acres it could be suitable for a housing development.

Just a short distance from the waterfront, the site is also close to the location of the new Eden Project, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

Supermarkets, cafes, shops and a cinema are all nearby, and the city centre is a five minute drive away.

With the site now surplus to requirements, the Church of Scotland has put it on sale for offers over £150,000.

Despite only recently coming on the market, plenty of potential developers have already registered their interest and a closing date of Wednesday at noon has been set.

Concern has been raised about the loss of historic Dundee buildings. The old Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry was also demolished this year. And in 2018 the former Halley’s Mill site on Blackscroft was demolished under controversial circumstances.

A historic building in the Seagate went to auction last week. If plans by Voigt Architects come to fruition, Robertson’s Bond – which dates from 1897 – could be transformed into 27 flats.