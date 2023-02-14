COURIER OPINION: Loss of historic Dundee buildings is about more than bricks and mortar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Loss of historic Dundee buildings is about more than bricks and mortar

By The Courier
February 14 2023, 12.16pm
Bulldozer and rubble outside the remains of Craigiebank Church in Dundee.
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The historic built environment in Dundee is taking a beating.

The past days have seen Craigiebank Church razed to the ground and its commanding position overlooking the estate and the Tay estuary beyond replaced with a pile of rubble.

The old Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry, which has long since been used as a garage showroom, will soon suffer the same fate, after major structural defects were identified in the building which meant it was no longer safe for habitation.

former Regal Cinema building in Broughty Ferry.
The old Regal Cinema is facing demolition. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

There will be many who will rue the loss and who have memories – in the case of the church of some of the most significant days of their lives – wrapped up in the bricks and mortar of those buildings.

And where there is an end there is the opportunity for a new beginning.

Digger and skip on hollowed out site of old Halley's Mill in Dundee.
Ground preparation work at the site of the old Halley’s Mill on Broughty Ferry Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

At the former Halley’s Mill site on Blackscroft the ground is being prepared to give the land a new lease of life following demolition.

But where the historic built environment is to be impacted, there should be consideration given to recording for posterity what is to be lost.

Otherwise the fabric – and narrative – of our towns and cities will be gone forever.

