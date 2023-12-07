Tay Road Bridge roadworks: Second phase of resurfacing works to begin a month early

The second phase of major roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge is to begin in March – a month earlier than originally planned.

Resurfacing works have been taking place on the northbound carriageway since June and are due to be completed next Friday (December 15).

Work on the southbound carriageway was pencilled in for spring 2024 but has now been brought forward to begin on March 3.

A report which went before the Tay Road Bridge joint board on Monday detailed that the decision to bring the works forward was made with the weather in mind.

Work brought forward because of weather

The report read: “Phase 2, southbound works, will commence on March 3 2024.

“This is one month earlier than reported to the September board.

“The phase 2 works have been brought forward to programme a May start for the the waterproofing works, when traditionally the weather is more settled.”

The resurfacing works of the Tay Road Bridge is the first time such improvements have been carried out in the 57 years since it was built.

In addition to the resurfacing, 92 new expansion and movement joints will be installed to make the journey smoother.

The first phase of work, which saw the northbound carriageway shut to traffic and a contraflow in place on the southbound lane, had originally been scheduled to be completed by November 21.

Delays of up to 15 minutes reported

However this was pushed back, with bride bosses citing the wet and windy weather, and “unexpected” repairs to the concrete deck edges as the reasons behind the delay.

There had been fears the extensive work would lead to major disruption, with some Tayport residents saying it would cause “chaos”.

And in the report to the Tay Bridge board, it was detailed how drivers have experienced delays of up to 15 minutes at peak times throughout the construction period.

It was also noted this increased to a maximum of 25 minutes for a week at the end of October 2023, which bosses said was due to a change in transport choice during the long periods of heavy rain prior to and after storm Babet.