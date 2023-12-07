Tay Road Bridge roadworks: Second phase of resurfacing works to begin a month early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tay Road Bridge roadworks: Second phase of resurfacing works to begin a month early

Phase two of the major roadworks is scheduled to start on work March 3.

By Laura Devlin
Scenes from the Fife side of the bridge looking north towards Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scenes from the Fife side of the bridge looking north towards Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The second phase of major roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge is to begin in March – a month earlier than originally planned.

Resurfacing works have been taking place on the northbound carriageway since June and are due to be completed next Friday (December 15).

Work on the southbound carriageway was pencilled in for spring 2024 but has now been brought forward to begin on March 3.

A report which went before the Tay Road Bridge joint board on Monday detailed that the decision to bring the works forward was made with the weather in mind.

Work brought forward because of weather

The report read: “Phase 2, southbound works, will commence on March 3 2024.

“This is one month earlier than reported to the September board.

“The phase 2 works have been brought forward to programme a May start for the the waterproofing works, when traditionally the weather is more settled.”

Tay Road Bridge roadworks
The Contraflow currently in place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The resurfacing works of the Tay Road Bridge is the first time such improvements have been carried out in the 57 years since it was built.

In addition to the resurfacing, 92 new expansion and movement joints will be installed to make the journey smoother.

The first phase of work, which saw the northbound carriageway shut to traffic and a contraflow in place on the southbound lane, had originally been scheduled to be completed by November 21.

Delays of up to 15 minutes reported

However this was pushed back, with bride bosses citing the wet and windy weather, and “unexpected” repairs to the concrete deck edges as the reasons behind the delay.

There had been fears the extensive work would lead to major disruption, with some Tayport residents saying it would cause “chaos”.

And in the report to the Tay Bridge board, it was detailed how drivers have experienced delays of up to 15 minutes at peak times throughout the construction period.

It was also noted this increased to a maximum of 25 minutes for a week at the end of October 2023, which bosses said was due to a change in transport choice during the long periods of heavy rain prior to and after storm Babet.

Conversation