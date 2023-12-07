The unseen Tony Watt factors crucial to Dundee United – but Declan Glass stakes big claim in 1 area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

The unseen Tony Watt factors crucial to Dundee United – but Declan Glass stakes big claim in 1 area

Watt resumed full training on Thursday and could feature against Ayr United

Tony Watt after scoring for Dundee United against Peterhead.
Watt, facing camera, and teammate Declan Glass. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Others have garnered plaudits and hit the headlines for Dundee United this season – but the importance of Tony Watt is not lost on Jim Goodwin.

The Tannadice boss has described the forward’s return from injury as a “great boost”, with Watt resuming full training on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s visit of Ayr United.

Watt’s tally of goals and assists – a combined seven in 20 outings – may not top the Tangerine charts but his role in the United line-up is a crucial, and often underappreciated, one.

Tony Watt of Dundee United pictured at Palmerston Park
Tony Wattis expected to be in contention to face Ayr. Image: SNS

Courier Sport shines a spotlight on some of Watt’s unseen work, with the help of StatsBomb data.

Doing the dirty work

Although he plies his trade in the final third, Watt has arguably been one of United’s most effective defensive performers this term. Not glamourous; often under the radar – always valuable.

It is no coincidence that he has been a regular in the side with the best defensive record (only six goals conceded) in British league football.

No player boasts more “pressures in the opposing half” than Watt, with the Tangerines’ vice-captain racking up an average of 12 per game – often smothering the creativity of the opposition’s deep-lying midfielder with his pressing.

A graph showing Dundee United players' pressure in the opponents' half.
A bar chart illustrating Dundee United players’ pressure in the opponents’ half. Image: Statsbomb

In “defensive actions”, a measurement of “tackles, pressure events and fouls”, he is in fourth spot among United players, boasting 18.70 per game.

Jordan Tillson (23.59 per game) and Craig Sibbald (21.60 per game), more naturally combative players, top that metric. Kai Fotheringham is third (20.27 per game).

Watt is also fourth for overall “pressures” – basically how often a player presses the opposition – with 16.26 per game. The same three players are ahead of him.

A creative spark

However, it would be wrong to paint Watt as an entirely destructive force.

He has served up plenty of opportunities for others.

His xG (expected goals) assisted from open play is the best in the Terrors’ squad, standing at 0.24 per game. Only Partick Thistle’s Stevie Lawless boasts a better tally in the entire division (0.31 per game).

Similarly, his “key passes from open play” is also the highest at his club and only behind Lawless overall – with the Tannadice man racking up 1.90 per game.

A Statsbomb scatter chart combining deep completions and open play key passes
A Statsbomb scatter chart combining deep completions and open play key passes

In “deep completions”, a measurement of “successful passes within 20 metres of the opposition goal”, Watt leads the whole Championship, on 1.35 per game.

A fight for his place

However, it would be wrong to say Watt will – or should – waltz back into the United starting XI.

The man currently in possession of the second striker spot, Declan Glass, did not enjoy his finest two outings during defeats against Falkirk and Queen of the South.

In common with many of his teammates, he was poor in the SPFL Trust Trophy exit at the home of the Bairns. At Palmerston Park, his decision-making left a little to be desired.

Declan Glass of Dundee United celebrates scoring, against Dunfermline, Tannadice Park,
Declan Glass of Dundee United celebrates scoring, against Dunfermline, Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Nevertheless, that should not overshadow what has been a promising Championship campaign to date.

Glass’ technical ability and eye for a pass makes him a real danger in the pocket behind Moult. Only Calum Waters and Dom Thomas average more passes into the box than the United schemer’s 2.74 per game.

Moreover, his proficiency from dead balls is one area where he can really stake a claim.

Glass’ per game average of 0.10 xG assisted from set pieces is the best in the league, albeit over a far smaller sample size than his nearest challengers Glenn Middleton, Joe Chalmers and Lawless.

Indeed, one of his three Championship assists this season came from an incisive corner-kick for Kevin Holt to head home against Ayr when the sides last met.

All told, real food for thought for Goodwin – and a welcome selection dilemma for the United boss.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Tony Watt celebrates finding the net against Queen's Park
Dundee United pencil in Tony Watt return as Tangerines relish 'buzz' of playing at…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, left, and title rival Ian Murray
Jim Goodwin not surprised by 'resilient' Raith Rovers as Dundee United boss outlines Tangerines'…
Bisland in Dundee United trainin
The Dundee United kid hoping to celebrate THREE trophies as promising defender reveals Jim…
Fans meet and get their 2024 calendars signed by the players at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee . All Images: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee United fans enjoy Tenpin date with stars
Jim Goodwin was disappointed after Dundee United's failure to progress
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United call-off sees Raith Rovers ramp up pressure - and they…
Stevie Grieve.
Former St Johnstone head of recruitment Stevie Grieve gets top management job in Finland
Dundee United players celebrate Kevin Holt's goal against Ayr United
Chance to meet Dundee United stars and get free 10-pin bowling at event TODAY
An image of Dundee and Dundee United's stadiums is on the front cover of Staantribune. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Dundee United's neighbouring stadiums featured on cover of Dutch football magazine
Louis Moult salutes Dundee United supporters
Louis Moult: Joining Dundee United was 'best decision' of striker's career, says ex-team-mate
Kevin Holt in action for Dundee United at Tannadice
Kevin Holt reveals what Dundee United must do to right cup wrongs when they…

Conversation