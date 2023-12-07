Dundee United pencil in Tony Watt return as Tangerines relish ‘buzz’ of playing at Tannadice for the first time in a MONTH

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United pencil in Tony Watt return as Tangerines relish ‘buzz’ of playing at Tannadice for the first time in a MONTH

Watt is expected to take part in a full contact session on Thursday

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Tony Watt celebrates finding the net against Queen's Park
Tony Watt celebrates finding the net against Queen's Park earlier this season. Image: SNS

Dundee United forward Tony Watt is slated to resume full training on Thursday morning, Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

Watt, 29, sat out United’s shock Scottish Cup exit due to a slight groin strain and was due to miss the subsequent Championship fixture against Morton on Saturday prior to its postponement.

However, the former Scotland, Celtic and Hearts man – who boasts four goals and three assists from 20 outings this term – did some light work at the start of the week.

And Goodwin is hopeful Watt can take part in a full contact session this morning, with a view to coming into contention for Saturday’s visit of Ayr United.

“Tony has gone through a wee bit of rehab on his groin over the last couple of weeks,” explained Goodwin.

“He has been back with the group, and I’d expect him to resume full training on Thursday with a view to being part of the squad for the weekend.

That’s a great boost for everybody.”

“It’s been too long”

Goodwin is similarly heartened by the prospect of a return to Tannadice.

United have not played a game on home soil since the frustrating 1-1 draw against Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness Caledonian Thistle on November 4 – more than a month ago.

Kevin Holt's diving header sealed a draw for Dundee United against Inverness
Holt’s diving header was the last goal scored at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“We’ve been on the road quite a bit lately, with the couple of cup games and the league match,” continued Goodwin. “We’re really looking forward to getting back out in front of our own fans. It’s been far too long.

“One good thing about that is: the pitch will be in great condition!

“The boys are really excited for the weekend. When you haven’t played for a couple of weeks – and especially getting back to Tannadice – you get that buzz for it, and they’ve trained brilliantly.”

Goodwin added: “We want to maintain our unbeaten record in this division and stay top of the Championship – and it’s an important one after the last couple of fixtures.

“We need to get back to being disciplined and organised defensively, while still carrying the attacking threat we do possess.”

Logan Chalmers, on loan at Ayr from United, will be ineligible to play.

