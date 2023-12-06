Jim Goodwin not surprised by ‘resilient’ Raith Rovers as Dundee United boss outlines Tangerines’ postponement Plan B

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin not surprised by ‘resilient’ Raith Rovers as Dundee United boss outlines Tangerines’ postponement Plan B

Goodwin always believed Rovers could emerge as genuine title rivals

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, left, and title rival Ian Murray
Jim Goodwin, left, and title rival Ian Murray. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin insists he is “not surprised in the slightest” by Raith Rovers’ never-say-die Championship charge.

The Tangerines remain one of only three unbeaten sides in Scottish and English league football, yet Rovers have kept pace at the summit of the second tier – illustrating remarkable resilience and an uncanny knack for late goals.

I said before a ball was kicked that I felt Raith Rovers were slipping under the radar.

Jim Goodwin

That was exemplified on Saturday when they fought back from 1-0 down against Inverness with five minutes to play, claiming a pivotal 2-1 triumph.

Ian Murray’s men produced a similar feat away to Queen’s Park on November 11, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 victory in the dying embers – all while down to ten men.

Goodwin believes Raith’s rise is testament to investment, quality and character – and should serve as a “reminder” to anyone who expected the Terrors to romp to promotion at a canter.

Raith Rovers celebrate their last-gasp win over Inverness
Raith Rovers celebrate their last-gasp win over Inverness. Image: SNS.

“I’m not surprised in the slightest (by Rovers’ form),” said Goodwin. “I said before a ball was kicked that I felt Raith Rovers were slipping under the radar.

“They’ve had significant investment off the pitch. They have good players all over the park – experience in the side and some excellent attacking players.

“They score plenty of goals and have a real resilience about them. At Queen’s Park, they were 1-0 down with 10 men and five minutes to go. They manage to win that. Similar again up at Inverness at the weekend.”

“Some people might look at that and say: “they are getting a wee bit of luck with the last-minute penalties and things like that”. I look at it the other way. It proves there is a strong mindset within their group.”

Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United supporters. Image: SNS

He added: “It is just a reminder that we’re not going to have this league all our own way. We know the expectation on us, but people are now starting to sit up and take notice of what a good job Ian Murray and his players are doing.”

Call-off frustration

Rovers, who host Partick Thistle on Friday night, could usurp United in top spot –  for 24 hours at least – after the Tangerines’ visit to Morton was called off due to a frozen pitch last Saturday.

However, the Irishman is adamant the outcome was no “disaster”.

United were able to source a viable surface at the Madras College in St Andrews, affording them the chance to play an 11 vs 11 match.

A couple of players nursing “niggles” were also able to rest up.

“The weather wasn’t ideal, but we managed to organise a pitch at the Madras School around the corner,” said Goodwin. “Their astro was playable and we managed to get some good time on there.

“We had a proper 11 vs 11 game and kept the legs ticking over. The boys trained really well.

“There’s always a frustration when a fixture is called off. You have worked on the plan – on a lot of different things in relation to the game. But it’s just one of those things. It wasn’t a disaster.

“We had one or two little niggles as well, so that gave us an opportunity to get those players right for the weekend.”

Conversation