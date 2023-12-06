Dundee strikers compared: Can Zach Robinson force way into starting XI after super-sub appearances?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee strikers compared: Can Zach Robinson force way into starting XI after super-sub appearances?

Courier Sport delves into the stats behind Amadou Bakayoko, Zak Rudden and Zach Robinson's performances this season.

Dundee strikers (from left) Zach Robinson, Zak Rudden and Amadou Bakayoko are battling it out for starting spots at Dens Park.
By George Cran

Zach Robinson’s super-sub appearances have given Dundee boss Tony Docherty a welcome striker dilemma.

The Dark Blues front pairing of Amadou Bakayoko and Zak Rudden has been a regular pick for the Dens boss in recent weeks.

Those two have started six of Dundee’s last eight matches.

However, recovered from injury and eager for more game time, Robinson is back among the goals.

In the last three matches, the on-loan AFC Wimbledon man has played a total of 27 minutes (not including added-on time).

Zach Robinson came off the bench to make it 3-2. Image: SNS
In less than half-an-hour he has scored two goals, bringing his season tally to five in all competitions.

He hasn’t, though, started a match for Dundee since the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock more than two months ago.

‘A goalscorer’

“He’s getting up to speed after some setbacks and took his goal (against Motherwell) fantastically well,” manager Tony Docherty said of Robinson.

“Zach has been showing a real consistent level of performance in training and we’re seeing that in games.

“He’s trained really well.

“On the pitch, he’s showing what he is – a goalscorer.”

Dundee FC striker Zach Robinson celebrates with Luke McCowan at Fir Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
He added: “The ones with the jersey just now, it’s their job to hang on to it. That’s the way it should be.

“The ones who don’t have the jersey, it’s up to them to be ready when that opportunity comes.

“That’s a recipe for success, I think.

“If the guys in the team don’t perform, there will be opportunities for others.”

How do strikers compare?

So how do the frontman at Dundee compare this season?

Docherty’s first choice this season is clearly Bakayoko – he’s played more than 500 minutes more than any other frontman.

He’s also the top scorer in the Premiership with three, according to StatsBomb. If you ask the player himself, he’s on four – officially ‘his’ goal at St Johnstone went down as Scott Tiffoney’s.

The Sierra Leone international has become a key cog in the attacking machine at Dens Park, providing an outlet at the top end of the park and laying off secure passes to team-mates.

The number of aerial balls won this season is among the highest in the division and Bakayoko has made more than double the key passes of any other Dundee striker this season.

Rudden, meanwhile, provides different attributes to the team.

Relentless running at the top end of the park provides real energy with and without the ball.

Dundee strikers Amadou Bakayoko and Zak Rudden compared with the league average (in blue). Images: StatsBomb.
The former Partick Thistle man presses far more than his counterparts, and wins the ball back significantly more than the league average (pressure regains).

A settled run in the team appears have brought a settled run of form as well and goals have come as a result.

Rudden’s late strike against Kilmarnock in September was key, earning his side a point, and a penalty against St Mirren last month set his side on their way to their biggest win of the season.

Diego Pineda, meanwhile, is currently injured and hasn’t featured much at all in the Premiership – a flurry of shots in a sub appearance against Ross County is our only insight so far.

Zach Robinson

But how does Robinson compare to the others?

The 21-year-old has played 591 minutes in the Premiership this season, 153 less than Rudden and 662 fewer than Bakayoko.

He presses less than those two but has been more effective at winning the ball back than Bakayoko (2.13 pressure regains per 90 compared to 1.94).

And he has only played one key pass all season compared to Bakayoko’s 13.

Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson at Fir Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
What he does bring is increased goal threat.

His goal at Fir Park made him the top scorer in all competitions once more with five.

And his goal conversion rate is far higher than his counterparts – 18% to 10% and 5%.

Added to that, Robinson has shown a tactical awareness this season – doing an effective man-marking job on Celtic captain Calum McGregor at Parkhead, helping keep the score at 1-0 before he got injured around the hour mark.

Whether his recent couple of goals has done enough to barge his way into Tony Docherty’s starting XI remains to be seen.

What we do know, though, is Dundee have a range of attacking options to choose from including a targetman, a runner and a finisher.

A welcome headache for the Dens boss heading into the busy festive period.

Conversation