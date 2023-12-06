‘Nothing we can do,’ admits Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray as he talks Dundee potentially recalling Shaun Byrne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Nothing we can do,’ admits Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray as he talks Dundee potentially recalling Shaun Byrne

Murray is hopeful Byrne will remain with Raith beyond the January transfer window.

By Iain Collin
Shaun Byrne joined Raith Rovers on loan from Dundee in August. Image: Raith Rovers.
Ian Murray admits Shaun Byrne’s future at Raith Rovers is out of his hands.

But he remains hopeful the midfielder will not be recalled by Dundee in January and will see out the campaign in Kirkcaldy.

Byrne joined Rovers in August on a season-long loan after being deemed surplus to requirements at Dens Park.

The 30-year-old, who has made over 100 appearances for the Dark Blues, fell out of the first-team picture under previous Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Shaun Byrne in action for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

After failing to play at the start of the season under new manager Tony Docherty, the former Dunfermline and Livingston play-maker was allowed to move on.

His agreement at Stark’s Park does, however, include a recall clause allowing his parent club to cut short the deal in Fife.

But Murray is convinced the influential Byrne, who has made 15 starts in 16 outings for Raith, would be best served remaining with the SPFL Championship challengers beyond January.

He said: “Shaun’s obviously not our player and those ones are kind of easy for us, because it’s outwith our hands.

“If Dundee want to recall Shaun during that little period [in January] they can and then there’s nothing we can really do about it.

Enjoying himself

“All I know is that he’s really happy here and we’re really happy that he’s here, and he’s enjoying himself.

“He’s playing loads of minutes and that was the aim.”

Dundee currently have Malachi Boateng, on loan from Crystal Palace, playing regularly in midfield and also have young Welsh play-maker Ryan Howley on loan from Coventry City.

Both penned season-long agreements when they arrived in the summer but Murray knows any change at Dens Park could alter the picture for Byrne.

Murray added: “It’s a domino effect for us. We have to wait on Dundee retaining some of their loan players.

“All clubs are in that position sometimes. I’m sure Dundee will be pushing for answers on their loan guys and then it obviously knocks on to us.”

