‘Nothing we can do,’ admits Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray as he talks Dundee potentially recalling Shaun Byrne

Ian Murray admits Shaun Byrne’s future at Raith Rovers is out of his hands.

But he remains hopeful the midfielder will not be recalled by Dundee in January and will see out the campaign in Kirkcaldy.

Byrne joined Rovers in August on a season-long loan after being deemed surplus to requirements at Dens Park.

The 30-year-old, who has made over 100 appearances for the Dark Blues, fell out of the first-team picture under previous Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

After failing to play at the start of the season under new manager Tony Docherty, the former Dunfermline and Livingston play-maker was allowed to move on.

His agreement at Stark’s Park does, however, include a recall clause allowing his parent club to cut short the deal in Fife.

But Murray is convinced the influential Byrne, who has made 15 starts in 16 outings for Raith, would be best served remaining with the SPFL Championship challengers beyond January.

He said: “Shaun’s obviously not our player and those ones are kind of easy for us, because it’s outwith our hands.

“If Dundee want to recall Shaun during that little period [in January] they can and then there’s nothing we can really do about it.

Enjoying himself

“All I know is that he’s really happy here and we’re really happy that he’s here, and he’s enjoying himself.

“He’s playing loads of minutes and that was the aim.”

Dundee currently have Malachi Boateng, on loan from Crystal Palace, playing regularly in midfield and also have young Welsh play-maker Ryan Howley on loan from Coventry City.

Both penned season-long agreements when they arrived in the summer but Murray knows any change at Dens Park could alter the picture for Byrne.

Murray added: “It’s a domino effect for us. We have to wait on Dundee retaining some of their loan players.

“All clubs are in that position sometimes. I’m sure Dundee will be pushing for answers on their loan guys and then it obviously knocks on to us.”