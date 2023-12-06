Meet the family butcher that’s been providing Dundee families with Christmas turkeys for over 80 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Meet the family butcher that’s been providing Dundee families with Christmas turkeys for over 80 years

Scott Brothers sells around 300 whole turkeys and one tonne of boneless turkey crowns each festive season.

In partnership with Scott Brothers Butchers
Aerial shot of a Chicken roast dinner with brussels sprouts
Visit Scott Brothers Butchers in Dundee for premium meats and recipes this holiday season.

At Scott Brothers, the art of butchery is not just a trade, it’s a cherished family tradition that spans over three generations.

Founded by George Jarron in 1935, Scott Brothers butchers has been a cornerstone of Dundee’s culinary landscape, offering quality meats and exceptional service for more than 80 years.

Today, George and Scott Jarron, the third generation of the family, continue this legacy with unwavering commitment and a passion for delivering the finest meats to customers.

Dedication to quality meat

A roast on a plate by family butchers in Dundee.
This family butcher in Dundee has an incredible selection of premium meats.

The heart of Scott Brothers’ success lies in its dedication to quality. Supplying around 300 turkeys a year, the family butcher focuses on providing not just any poultry but the best, ensuring that each bird meets their exacting standards.

From sourcing locally in Angus to the perfect maturing process and expert butchery, the commitment to excellence is evident in every step of the operation.

The journey began when George Jarron, having transitioned from farming, recognised the exceptional quality of Angus meat and decided to establish the first Scott Brothers butcher shop in Dundee. This commitment to quality resonated through the years, with the business expanding under the stewardship of George and David, sons of the founder.

Now, George and Scott carry the torch, proud custodians of a family legacy rooted in providing the best meats to the community.

Premium quality and reasonable prices

Beef on a plate by a family butcher in Dundee.
Looking for some inspiration for your big holiday meal? Visit Scott Brothers Butchers.

What sets Scott Brothers apart is not just its longevity but its focus on being a cut above, offering fair prices without compromising on quality.

The family’s involvement in the entire process, from on-site meat preparation to deliveries, reflects a hands-on approach that ensures customers receive nothing but the best. With additional shops in Dundee, Broughty Ferry and St Andrews, Scott Brothers has become a local institution, deeply connected to the community it serves.

As it continues the family traditions, Scott Brothers has embraced modernity by venturing into online butchery.

Now, it can extend its passion for great meat and good food to an even wider audience. In a world where food trends come and go, Scott Brothers’ commitment to supplying locally sourced, traditionally matured meat remains unwavering.

Top tips for how to cook a whole chicken and other poultry

Aerial shot of a whole chicken.
Scott Brothers Butchers has the top tips for cooking a chicken this Christmas.

With so many decades of experience, the Scott Brothers team has perfected the art of cooking a roast.

If you want to prepare the perfect festive feast, follow these steps for full and satisfied tummies!

  1. Take the bird out of the fridge at least an hour before cooking to let the roast warm to room temperature.
  2. Weigh your bird after stuffing.
  3. Cover the breast with strips of bacon or coat with softened butter, then cover loosely with aluminium foil.
  4. Preheat your oven to 190°C (180°C for fan assisted ovens), Gas Mark 5.
  5. Cook for 45 minutes per kg, then add another 35 minutes of cooking time at the end.
  6. Remove the aluminium foil for the last 35 minutes to brown the top.
  7. While cooking, baste the bird with the juices at least three times.
  8. If you don’t have a probe, you can check if the bird is cooked by inserting a thin skewer and pressing out some juices. Once the juices run clear in the thickest part of the breast and in the joints, the bird should be cooked. If the juices are still pink, it will require further cooking.
  9. When the roast bird is cooked, remove it from the oven, place it on a board and loosely cover it with foil and a heavy tea towel. Rest it for at least 30 minutes before carving and serving.

If you choose to not stuff the bird, you can add herbs, oranges and lemons into the cavity of the bird, using around 12 sprigs, along with a quartered onion. If you have an extra head of garlic, cut it in half and place inside too. As the bird roasts, the aromatics in the cavity will flavour the meat.

Discover a delightful selection of meats and recipe inspiration from Scott Brothers. Whether you’re a long-time customer or a newcomer, join the family in celebrating good food in good company – a perfect recipe for any occasion.

More from Food & Drink

Visit Scott Brothers Butchers in Dundee for premium meats and recipes this holiday season.
5 fancy festive cocktails to try this December in Dundee and Angus
Visit Scott Brothers Butchers in Dundee for premium meats and recipes this holiday season.
New Indian restaurant and takeaway to open on Dundee's Perth Road
Carol Anne Key smiles beyond the camera, stood in front of the doorway at the Red House Hotel.
Front of house hero Carol celebrates 30 years working for family business The Red…
Food from the Bridgeview Restaurant.
Restaurant review: Fresh, local food, great service and brunch with a view at Bridgeview…
For this week's drive-thru review, food journalist Joanna Bremner and reporter Poppy Watson tested out the offering at Aran Bakery in Dunkeld.
Drive-Thru review: What did we think of our breakfast at Aran Bakery in Dunkeld?
Visit Scott Brothers Butchers in Dundee for premium meats and recipes this holiday season.
Where can I find the best hot chocolate in Perth this festive season?
2
TV presenter Nick Kwek outside the takeaway his parents ran when he was growing up in Fife.
TV presenter Nick Kwek's passion for food began in his parents' St Monans takeaway
Visit Scott Brothers Butchers in Dundee for premium meats and recipes this holiday season.
Cupar Golf Club announces new catering franchise with nod to club's 168-year history
Barbara Sainti, head chef of 71 Brewing's new restaurant, The Maker on Perth Road, Dundee.
Head chef of new 71 Brewing restaurant shares dream to make Dundee a 'gastronomical…
Visit Scott Brothers Butchers in Dundee for premium meats and recipes this holiday season.
Dundee's Deep Sea Restaurant battered the opposition by catching famous customers like Billy Connolly