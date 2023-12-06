Meet the family butcher that’s been providing Dundee families with Christmas turkeys for over 80 years

At Scott Brothers, the art of butchery is not just a trade, it’s a cherished family tradition that spans over three generations.

Founded by George Jarron in 1935, Scott Brothers butchers has been a cornerstone of Dundee’s culinary landscape, offering quality meats and exceptional service for more than 80 years.

Today, George and Scott Jarron, the third generation of the family, continue this legacy with unwavering commitment and a passion for delivering the finest meats to customers.

Dedication to quality meat

The heart of Scott Brothers’ success lies in its dedication to quality. Supplying around 300 turkeys a year, the family butcher focuses on providing not just any poultry but the best, ensuring that each bird meets their exacting standards.

From sourcing locally in Angus to the perfect maturing process and expert butchery, the commitment to excellence is evident in every step of the operation.

The journey began when George Jarron, having transitioned from farming, recognised the exceptional quality of Angus meat and decided to establish the first Scott Brothers butcher shop in Dundee. This commitment to quality resonated through the years, with the business expanding under the stewardship of George and David, sons of the founder.

Now, George and Scott carry the torch, proud custodians of a family legacy rooted in providing the best meats to the community.

Premium quality and reasonable prices

What sets Scott Brothers apart is not just its longevity but its focus on being a cut above, offering fair prices without compromising on quality.

The family’s involvement in the entire process, from on-site meat preparation to deliveries, reflects a hands-on approach that ensures customers receive nothing but the best. With additional shops in Dundee, Broughty Ferry and St Andrews, Scott Brothers has become a local institution, deeply connected to the community it serves.

As it continues the family traditions, Scott Brothers has embraced modernity by venturing into online butchery.

Now, it can extend its passion for great meat and good food to an even wider audience. In a world where food trends come and go, Scott Brothers’ commitment to supplying locally sourced, traditionally matured meat remains unwavering.

Top tips for how to cook a whole chicken and other poultry

With so many decades of experience, the Scott Brothers team has perfected the art of cooking a roast.

If you want to prepare the perfect festive feast, follow these steps for full and satisfied tummies!

Take the bird out of the fridge at least an hour before cooking to let the roast warm to room temperature. Weigh your bird after stuffing. Cover the breast with strips of bacon or coat with softened butter, then cover loosely with aluminium foil. Preheat your oven to 190°C (180°C for fan assisted ovens), Gas Mark 5. Cook for 45 minutes per kg, then add another 35 minutes of cooking time at the end. Remove the aluminium foil for the last 35 minutes to brown the top. While cooking, baste the bird with the juices at least three times. If you don’t have a probe, you can check if the bird is cooked by inserting a thin skewer and pressing out some juices. Once the juices run clear in the thickest part of the breast and in the joints, the bird should be cooked. If the juices are still pink, it will require further cooking. When the roast bird is cooked, remove it from the oven, place it on a board and loosely cover it with foil and a heavy tea towel. Rest it for at least 30 minutes before carving and serving.

If you choose to not stuff the bird, you can add herbs, oranges and lemons into the cavity of the bird, using around 12 sprigs, along with a quartered onion. If you have an extra head of garlic, cut it in half and place inside too. As the bird roasts, the aromatics in the cavity will flavour the meat.

Discover a delightful selection of meats and recipe inspiration from Scott Brothers. Whether you’re a long-time customer or a newcomer, join the family in celebrating good food in good company – a perfect recipe for any occasion.