Freed sexual predator handed ‘call me’ note to past victim in Perth shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Freed sexual predator handed ‘call me’ note to past victim in Perth shop

Kyle Laing targeted the same woman he had abused years earlier, a jury determined.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kyle Laing targeted the same woman he had attacked six years earlier.
Kyle Laing targeted the same woman he had attacked six years earlier.

A sexual predator handed a “call me” note to one of his past victims at her Perth workplace, six years after he assaulted her when she was 15.

Kyle Laing, 26, gave the woman a piece of paper with his mobile phone number and a message on it reading, “phone me after your work”, as she carried out her duties in a shop in the city’s St Catherine’s Retail Park on May 13 last year.

It was just six months after he had been released from prison on licence after attacking her and another woman.

The 22-year-old told a jury trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court she “froze” when Laing approached “out of nowhere” and passed her the note.

She went to a secure staff room and radioed her manager on a headset to explain what had happened and how she was previously sexually assaulted by Laing.

St Catherine's Retail Park
Laing approached his victim at St Catherine’s Retail Park.

Asked by prosecutor Lee Corr how she felt at the time, she said: “Panicked, because obviously he found out where I was working and on shift that day and came up and approached me, after doing something to me when I was 15 years old that no 15-year-old or anyone should go through”.

Previous assault

The woman gave evidence about how she was sexually assaulted by Laing in the garden of a Perth property on June 18 2016.

She was 15 at the time and he was 18.

The woman said he grabbed her by the waist and turned her towards him and used one hand to hold her neck and the other hand to grasp her bottom.

She said he then attempted to kiss her and she told him “no” and pushed him away.

Asked by Mr Corr how she felt when she was attacked, the woman said: “I felt violated.

“When I look back now, my innocence was taken away”.

After the trial ended, the jury was told Laing was jailed for this.

Guilty

In closing submissions to jurors, defence advocate Duncan McPhie said Laing’s position was he handed the woman a non-threatening note with his phone number on it in a busy shop and denies this was a crime.

The lawyer also suggested Laing may not even have recognised the woman and there was no evidence of using her name.

Kyle Laing
Repeat offender Kyle Laing.

Prosecutor Mr Corr argued it was crucial for the jury to consider the context of the sexual assault in deciding what happened with the note was enough to cause alarm and threaten serious disturbance.

The jury convicted Laing by majority verdict of breaching the peace by conducting himself in a disorderly manner by approaching the woman at her place of work, speaking to her, and handing her the note.

Attacked woman in Perth park

In August 2017, as well as being found guilty of sexually assaulting the 15-year-old girl, a jury determined Laing attacked another woman at Perth’s North Inch park

He had set up a fake Facebook profile under the name Iona Gannon and told his victim he wanted to buy clothes she was selling through Facebook.

On February 19 2017, he turned up at the park and told her “Iona” was running late, before grabbing and tripping the woman and brutally attacking her.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he seized her arms, pinned her down and put his hand over her mouth.

He touched her in a sexual manner over her clothing before repeatedly punching her head to her injury.

North Inch, Perth
Laing attacked a woman on the North Inch in 2017. Image: DC Thomson.

An extended sentence of nine years and nine months was imposed – four years and nine months to be served in custody and five years on licence in the community.

Laing was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and put on a Sexual Offences Prevention Order, curbing his internet use and contact with women and children for 15 years.

He had been in the community on licence since November 2021 but was recalled to prison to serve the remainder of the sentence after note incident.

His earliest release date, subject to parole board review, is November 2026.

‘Significant risk’

Sentencing this week, Sheriff Charles Macnair told him the incident “must have been extremely distressing” for the woman.

The sheriff sentenced Laing, already an inmate at HMP Perth, to nine months in prison to run concurrently to his existing sentence.

Sheriff Macnair said while it will be a matter for the parole board to assess his risk: “Certainly, on the face of it, you do still pose a significant risk to those you have assaulted in the past”.

He also made an indefinite non-harassment order to protect Laing’s twice-targeted victim.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Thomas Winning.
Masked gang stole American Bulldog worth £28k from Blairgowrie owner
Marie Huggan.
Arbroath clubber sliced victim's neck in bottle attack
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Cooking row break-up and Skoda speeder
McPhee threatened to put a sex tape on social media. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus man made sex tape threats and hinted he could track victim's movements
Ian Rodger called 999 to report his hamster was under the floorboards.
Fife loner phoned 999 to tell police his hamster was stuck under floorboards
Hathway was convicted at the High Court in Dundee.
Dundee dad found guilty of starting child sexual abuse and rapes when he was…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Car attack and cat threat
A9 at Gleneagles. Image: Dc Thomson.
Perth speeder charged EIGHT times in 18 days during A9 crackdown
Spud and Renton flee after shoplifting in T2 Trainspotting. The crime - often to feed addiction - has surged in Tayside and Fife.
Shoplifting surge in Tayside and Fife — We examine the rise in store crime
Christopher Wilkie was caught in the city centre. Image: Facebook.
Crack dealer: Dundee man in city centre had £340 of drugs 'concealed between his…