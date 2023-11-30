How have Dundee United’s 6 loan stars fared so far?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How have Dundee United’s 6 loan stars fared so far?

Miller Thomson and Lewis O'Donnell are among those making the most potent impression at their temporary clubs

(L to R) Layton Bisland, Lewis O'Donnell, Logan Chalmers and Miller Thomson are among those seeking to make their mark
(L to R) Bisland, O'Donnell, Chalmers and Thomson are among those seeking to make their mark. Images: SNS / Phoenix Photography
By Alan Temple

An invincible league record.

A scorcher from distance to open one senior account.

A returning hero lighting up Somerset Park yet again.

It has been an eventful campaign for the Dundee United youngsters farmed out on loan to make their mark elsewhere.

Courier Sport checks on the progress of Layton Bisland, Logan Chalmers, Rory MacLeod, Bryan Mwangi, Lewis O’Donnell and Miller Thomson.

Layton Bisland (Falkirk)

Bisland, 19, was standout during Peterhead’s otherwise miserable descent to League Two, establishing himself as a Blue Toon regular while on loan from United. He has also turned out for Cowdenbeath and Brechin City.

Bisland was a part of Jim Goodwin’s senior group for much of the Tangerines’ pre-season. However, the intention was always for the versatile defender – he can operate at centre-back or right-back – to be farmed out again.

Bisland in Dundee United trainin
Bisland in Dundee United training. Image: Dundee United FC

And he has enjoyed 10 outings for one of only three unbeaten teams in Scottish and English league football, Falkirk.

United, of course, are another, along with Celtic.

The Terrors were given a masterclass on how impressive Falkirk can be on their day, with John McGlynn’s charges claiming a 4-2 SPFL Trust Trophy win over United earlier this month, so Bisland is at a fine club to progress.

Logan Chalmers (Ayr United)

It is no surprise to see Chalmers thriving on loan at Ayr United, just as he did during the first half of last season.

He is something of a returning hero at Somerset Park.

On loan from Dundee United, Logan Chalmers is a key man with Championship side Ayr United
Logan Chalmers is a key man with Championship side Ayr United. Image: SNS

Now 23 years of age, the gifted winger has already turned out for the likes of Inverness, Arbroath and Tranmere and has more than 40 appearances for United under his belt.

However, with his contract at Tannadice due to expire next summer, this campaign is a crucial one.

And it has started in fine fashion, scoring four goals and notching three assists from 13 outings with the Honest Men.

Rory MacLeod (Forfar Athletic)

MacLeod remains United’s youngest EVER player, is a regular pick for the Scotland youth sides and has been linked with a host of English outfits during his short career.

The 17-year-old has already racked up 25 senior outings for the Tangerines.

However, with plenty to learn, MacLeod personally lobbied for the opportunity to go out and play men’s football on a weekly basis.

Forfar, managed by ex-Tannadice gaffer Ray McKinnon, were more than happy to oblige.

Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United
Rory MacLeod has made a move from Dundee United to Forfar. Image: SNS

It has been a stop-start spell for MacLeod, who has turned out seven times for the Loons, largely operating wide of a front-three. Two of those have come from the bench.

MacLeod remains on the hunt for his maiden senior goal, while Forfar will hope their recent progression in the Scottish Cup – landing a plum home tie against Hibernian – sparks their stuttering league campaign to life.

Bryan Mwangi (Spartans)

Mwangi, 18, is the least experienced of all the United players out on loan, with his short-term stint at Spartans representing a first spell away from Tannadice for the ex-Hutchison Vale kid.

Bryan Mwangi warms up ahead of United SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Dunfermline in September
Mwangi warms up ahead of United SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Dunfermline in September. Image: SNS

The diminutive winger impressed Goodwin during pre-season training, turning out in the behind-closed-doors friendly against East Fife. He was on the bench for the United first-team in their 2-0 Championship win over Airdrie in September.

However, Mwangi has made just one appearance for Spartans to date – a two-minute cameo from the bench against Stenhousemuir.

Lewis O’Donnell (Kelty Hearts)

As a Scotland U17 international – indeed, he went to the European Championships for that age group in 2022 – O’Donnell has long been considered one of the brightest kids United have.

Injury issues made for a maddening 2022/23 campaign, but the play-maker appears determined to make up for lost time at New Central Park, with his performances reportedly attracting admiring glances from Watford.

The 18-year-old scored his first ever senior goal with a stunning strike against Falkirk, live on BBC Alba. He teed up another in a 4-1 victory against Edinburgh City in October.

With 16 games under his belt, he is a crucial cog in the Maroon Machine; over-performing in fourth place in League One under rookie boss Michael Tidser.

Miller Thomson (Montrose)

Thomson has made a couple of appearances for United as a waspish wide forward – but is succeeding in reinventing himself at Montrose.

The 19-year-old has produced a string of stellar performances in the heart of midfield, with boss Stewart Petrie giving him licence to drift into pockets of space and create havoc.

Montrose's on-loan Dundee United man Miller Thomson unleashes a shot on goal against Hamilton
Miller Thomson boasts three goals and two assists from midfield at Montrose. Image: Pheonix Photography.

Petrie has been rewarded with three assists and two goals in 14 outings for the Mighty Mo, with Thomson recently revealing to Courier Sport that he hopes to hit double-figures for both.

If Goodwin does look to recall any of his youngsters in January for a crack at the United side, Thomson is another making a compelling case.

