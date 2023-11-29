Dundee United ‘can’t start panicking’ after cup setbacks as Tangerines protect record shared by only Celtic and Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United ‘can’t start panicking’ after cup setbacks as Tangerines protect record shared by only Celtic and Falkirk

United are one of the only three teams in Scottish and English football yet to lose a league match

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin hopes to see United back to winning ways on Saturday
Jim Goodwin hopes to see United back to winning ways on Saturday. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United “can’t start panicking” as they seek to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

The Tangerines exited two competitions against League 1 opposition in the space of eight days – albeit the manner of each elimination was starkly contrasting.

In their 4-2 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Falkirk, the below-par Terrors were roundly and deservedly beaten.

However, Goodwin’s charges were much improved against Queen of the South, only for staggering profligacy to see them draw 2-2 after extra-time, with Goodwin noting: “On another day, we score six or seven goals.”

He also added: “It beggared belief how we didn’t score more.”

Queen of the South players rightly hail goalkeeper Harry Stone
Queens players rightly hail goalkeeper Harry Stone. Image: SNS

Instead, Queens were exemplary from 12 yards and progressed 4-3 on spot-kicks.

“Our players have been brilliant all season, they are unbeaten in the league and the points return is excellent,” said Goodwin. “I can’t be too harsh, and we can’t start panicking because we have gone out of those cups.

“We simply need to get back on track this weekend and keep our sole focus on the league – making sure all that hard work we have done to now stands us in good stead.”

Bitter pill to swallow

Goodwin was also willing to write off the wastefulness of his United stars as an uncharacteristic off-day, given they remain the top scorers in the Championship and have averaged 2.2 goals per game in all competitions.

Only Celtic have scored more league goals than Goodwin’s men in the SPFL.

Jim Goodwin was disappointed after Dundee United's failure to progress
Jim Goodwin looks on as Dundee United crash out of the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

“One thing I can’t be critical of the players about is the number of goals they have scored,” continued the Tannadice gaffer. “We are the top scorers in the league and have produced a lot of positive performances.

“We have scored four, five and six in different games. Yet, in those matches, we had nowhere near the number of opportunities we did on Saturday!

“It’s not like us. We’ve normally been very good in front of goal, and we’ve got players all over the park who have chipped in. It is a bitter pill for players, staff and, of course, the fans to swallow.”

“We’ll dust ourselves down”

Following their cup woes, United travel to Cappielow on Saturday aiming to continue their excellent Championship campaign. They remain one of only three unbeaten sides in Scottish and English league football, along with Celtic and Falkirk.

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald attempts to challenge Morton keeper Ryan Mullen
Morton and Dundee United drew 1-1 when they last met. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

“The players are a very honest group, and they don’t need me to be reading the riot act,” he continued.

“They know that they need to win games of football.

“That is what we have done in the league – where we are still unbeaten – and we’ll dust ourselves down and make sure we are ready for Morton.”

Conversation