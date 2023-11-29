AM Phillip Trucktech Glenrothes branch hits the road to success

The AM Phillip Trucktech branch, which opened its doors just a few months ago, has quickly become the go-to destination for commercial vehicle enthusiasts and businesses alike.

Having serviced businesses in and around Glenrothes for over 25 years it has outgrown its old site and has recently moved into a new bigger and better facility in Blackwood Road.

With a team of approximately 30 skilled individuals, the AM Phillip Trucktech branch boasts a powerhouse of expertise, ensuring that your commercial vehicles are in the hands of the best in the business. Whether you’re driving a Ford, Iveco or any other commercial vehicle, this state-of-the-art facility is equipped to handle it all and more.

Efficient servicing

One of the standout features of the Glenrothes branch is its comprehensive service offerings. The team at AM Phillip Trucktech understands the critical role commercial vehicles play in the success of businesses, and they’re committed to providing a quick turnaround on services without compromising on quality.

From routine maintenance to complex repairs, the skilled mechanics at AM Phillip Trucktech are well-versed in the intricacies of any commercial vehicle, setting them apart as industry leaders.

Introducing MOT’s

Exciting news on the horizon for the AM Phillip Trucktech branch is the introduction of MOT services in the first quarter of 2024. This is a game-changer for local businesses, as AM Phillip Trucktech will be certified to perform MOTs for vehicles falling under class 4, 5, and 7 categories. Say goodbye to the hassle of finding a separate MOT facility – AM Phillip Trucktech is your one-stop-shop for all your commercial vehicle needs.

New features for 2024

Looking ahead to 2024, the AM Phillip Trucktech branch will be enhancing its already impressive lineup of services with the introduction of a commercial wheel alignment machine. This cutting-edge technology is set to revolutionise the way commercial vehicles are maintained, ensuring that every wheel is perfectly aligned for optimal performance. The investment in this state-of-the-art equipment demonstrates AM Phillip Trucktech commitment to staying at the forefront of industry advancements.

Your trusted and reliable garage and dealership

What truly sets AM Phillip Trucktech apart is its customer loyalty and approval for servicing not just Ford and Iveco vehicles, but any commercial vehicle irrespective of brand. The team’s dedication to inclusivity is a testament to their belief that every business deserves top-notch care for its fleet, regardless of the manufacturer. This open-minded approach positions AM Phillip Trucktech as a true ally for businesses with diverse vehicle fleets.

The Glenrothes branch is not just a service centre; it’s a hub of automotive innovation and customer-centric practices. The staff understand the value of your time and business operations, and its efficient services are tailored to minimise downtime and keep your wheels rolling.

Head over to its website to find out more or pop into the branch.