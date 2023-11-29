AM Phillip Trucktech Glenrothes branch hits the road to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business & Environment Transport

AM Phillip Trucktech Glenrothes branch hits the road to success

In the heart of Glenrothes, a beacon of automotive excellence has emerged, showing its dedication to top-tier service and a commitment to keeping the wheels of business turning smoothly.

In partnership with AM Phillip Trucktech
AM Phillip Trucktech in Glenrothes is proving to be a beacon of success.
AM Phillip Trucktech in Glenrothes is proving to be a beacon of success.

The AM Phillip Trucktech branch, which opened its doors just a few months ago, has quickly become the go-to destination for commercial vehicle enthusiasts and businesses alike.

Having serviced businesses in and around Glenrothes for over 25 years it has outgrown its old site and has recently moved into a new bigger and better facility in Blackwood Road.

With a team of approximately 30 skilled individuals, the AM Phillip Trucktech branch boasts a powerhouse of expertise, ensuring that your commercial vehicles are in the hands of the best in the business. Whether you’re driving a Ford, Iveco or any other commercial vehicle, this state-of-the-art facility is equipped to handle it all and more.

Efficient servicing

One of the standout features of the Glenrothes branch is its comprehensive service offerings. The team at AM Phillip Trucktech understands the critical role commercial vehicles play in the success of businesses, and they’re committed to providing a quick turnaround on services without compromising on quality.

From routine maintenance to complex repairs, the skilled mechanics at AM Phillip Trucktech are well-versed in the intricacies of any commercial vehicle, setting them apart as industry leaders.

The trusted and reliable mechanics provide an efficient service.
The trusted and reliable mechanics provide an efficient service.

Introducing MOT’s

Exciting news on the horizon for the AM Phillip Trucktech branch is the introduction of MOT services in the first quarter of 2024. This is a game-changer for local businesses, as AM Phillip Trucktech will be certified to perform MOTs for vehicles falling under class 4, 5, and 7 categories. Say goodbye to the hassle of finding a separate MOT facility – AM Phillip Trucktech is your one-stop-shop for all your commercial vehicle needs.

New features for 2024

Looking ahead to 2024, the AM Phillip Trucktech branch will be enhancing its already impressive lineup of services with the introduction of a commercial wheel alignment machine. This cutting-edge technology is set to revolutionise the way commercial vehicles are maintained, ensuring that every wheel is perfectly aligned for optimal performance. The investment in this state-of-the-art equipment demonstrates AM Phillip Trucktech commitment to staying at the forefront of industry advancements.

AM Phillip Trucktech will be certified to perform MOTs for vehicles falling under class 4, 5, and 7 categories
AM Phillip Trucktech will be certified to perform MOTs for vehicles falling under class 4, 5, and 7 categories.

Your trusted and reliable garage and dealership

What truly sets AM Phillip Trucktech apart is its customer loyalty and approval for servicing not just Ford and Iveco vehicles, but any commercial vehicle irrespective of brand. The team’s dedication to inclusivity is a testament to their belief that every business deserves top-notch care for its fleet, regardless of the manufacturer. This open-minded approach positions AM Phillip Trucktech as a true ally for businesses with diverse vehicle fleets.

The Glenrothes branch is not just a service centre; it’s a hub of automotive innovation and customer-centric practices. The staff understand the value of your time and business operations, and its efficient services are tailored to minimise downtime and keep your wheels rolling.

Head over to its website to find out more or pop into the branch. 

More from Transport

Two women talking to each other while their electric car charges at a charging station in a car park
Is the property you manage ready for net zero?
woman uses her smartphone and leans against her electric car as it charges
Why electric vehicles are smart for business (and how to get help with chargepoints)
AM Phillip Trucktech in Glenrothes is proving to be a beacon of success.
Dundee passengers hit out as series of Stagecoach 73 buses cancelled
AM Phillip Trucktech in Glenrothes is proving to be a beacon of success.
Journey times slashed during Queensferry Crossing closures after new barriers installed
AM Phillip Trucktech in Glenrothes is proving to be a beacon of success.
Here's why the tale of Monifieth train station is a love story that's set…
AM Phillip Trucktech in Glenrothes is proving to be a beacon of success.
Controversial driving ban to be introduced outside Broughty Ferry primary school
AM Phillip Trucktech in Glenrothes is proving to be a beacon of success.
£14 million Arbroath Place for Everyone project gets green light
24
AM Phillip Trucktech in Glenrothes is proving to be a beacon of success.
What must change to make the A9 safer at Dunkeld and Birnam?
AM Phillip Trucktech in Glenrothes is proving to be a beacon of success.
VIDEO: Fresh aerial footage shows Cross Tay Link Road, including connection between Stormontfield and…
Queen's Bridge in Perth with high water levels.
List of roads still closed across Perth and Kinross