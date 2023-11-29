Fife juror found in contempt of court after personal inquiries collapse trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife juror found in contempt of court after personal inquiries collapse trial

Scott Nelson, 52, will either be fined or jailed when he returns to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to be sentenced in January.

By Ross Gardiner
Juror Scott Nelson wound up in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Juror Scott Nelson wound up in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Fife juror has been found in contempt of court after his personal investigations caused a trial to collapse.

Scott Nelson had been selected as a jury member at a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

However, on its second day, Nelson was found to have made his own investigations outside the courtroom.

His activities led him to end up in the dock himself and at a hearing this week, reports were ordered on the 52-year-old after he was found to have acted in contempt of court.

‘Aware of severity’

Solicitor Elizabeth Dryburgh said: “He accepts, despite it was not wilful disregard, that your Lordship will find him in contempt.

“He accepts he should not have made enquiries of his own, given such clear instructions not to do so.

“He hadn’t thought about it.

“He is aware of the severity of the consequences of his actions.

“He is aware of the possible outcome for him, given the conduct.

“He is employed full-time as a gas engineer.

“He’d be able to pay a financial penalty.

“He’s no previous convictions, but for one driving offence.”

Fine or prison are only options

Before any evidence is led in jury trials, jurors are given strict instructions by the presiding sheriff to make their findings purely on the evidence led in the courtroom.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service’s online juror guide states: “Your task is to decide whether or not the charge(s) have been proven on the basis of the evidence that is presented to you in court.

“You must not make any investigations or enquiries of your own, only the evidence which has been presented to you in court is to be used in considering the verdict.”

Sheriff Robert More, who presided over the trial which collapsed, deferred sentencing on Nelson until January 5.

He said: “The reality is, because of this, a trial collapsed after two days of evidence.

“What I’m going to do is adjourn for a report.

“The sentencing options in contempt cases are very limited because the court cannot consider unpaid work.

“It really comes down to consideration of a financial penalty or a custodial sentence.”

The collapsed trial has been scheduled to start again afresh in the new year.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Gwen Ferguson stole - then binned - £5k of goods.
Theft investigator gran stole phones and smart watches from Amazon - then binned them…
John Mitchell was sentenced at the High Court in Stirling.
Survivor's 'rape in marriage is still rape' message after Dundee monster jailed for 12…
Eric Walls at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
'Highly skilled' former NHS theatre worker from Fife snared after grooming '12-year-old'
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Letter-writing pest and social media fake
The cannabis farm was found at 42 Victoria Road in January. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Small boat asylum seeker oversaw £649k cannabis farm in Broughty Ferry mansion
Bailey Pert (centre) celebrates scoring for St Johnstone B against Fraserburgh last year. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
St Johnstone youth player caught drug-driving outside Dens Park
Ashcroft met the woman from Dunfermline while gaming online. Image: Shutterstock.
Serious sex offender and wife illicitly moved to Fife to stay with woman he…
Kayleigh Hudson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Aspiring music teacher clocked at 112mph in her Skoda on deadly A9
Post Thumbnail
'I killed my own dad' - Man admits beating father to death with hammer…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Addicted' to abuse and rapist bail breach