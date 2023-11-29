Woman, 53, dies weeks after Dundee shop fire

A woman injured in a Dundee shop fire six weeks ago has died in hospital.

Sabinah Islam, 53, was working at Best-one in Fintry Road, near the Dolphin bar, on October 18 when the premises went up in flames.

Her relative Mohammed Abdur Rajak confirmed her death on a Facebook post last night.

He wrote: “It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing away of a Dundee sister.

“We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”

Tributes to ‘kind soul’ Sabinah Islam

Six days after the fire Sabinah’s son Zoheb called the community in Fintry the “best in the world”, saying the area was his mum’s “comfort zone”.

And locals paid tribute to her “big heart” on Mohammed’s post.

One wrote: “A wonderful friend for 21 years… I will never ever forget you.

“You were the kindest soul with the biggest heart. You will be sorely missed by many.”

Another added: “Very sad news to hear, devastating for her children, husband, family and friends at this very sad time.

“My thoughts are with you Wonderful woman she was.”

Fintry community ‘best in the world’ says son

Zoheb thanked the Fintry community when he spoke to the Courier while his mother was still alive.

He said: “The support has been immense.

“It is amazing to see how many people are fond of my mum.

“To those who helped my mum, I can’t express how grateful I am.

“The community in Fintry is the best in the world, we will be there forever.

“For my mum and dad, that is their world, it is my mum’s comfort zone, everyone is very welcoming, everyone is very supportive.”

Police still probing Best-one fire

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Wednesday, 18 October, emergency services responded to a report of a fire at a shop on Fintry Road in Dundee.

“A 53-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment. She died in hospital on Tuesday, 28 November.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“A multi-agency investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.”