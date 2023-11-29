Woman, 53, dies weeks after Dundee shop fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Woman, 53, dies weeks after Dundee shop fire

Tributes have been paid to Sabinah Islam, who has died six weeks on from the blaze.

By Stephen Eighteen
The aftermath of the Fintry shop fire on October 18.
Worker Sabinah Islam has died six weeks on from a fire at Best-one in Fintry Road. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A woman injured in a Dundee shop fire six weeks ago has died in hospital.

Sabinah Islam, 53, was working at Best-one in Fintry Road, near the Dolphin bar, on October 18 when the premises went up in flames.

Her relative Mohammed Abdur Rajak confirmed her death on a Facebook post last night.

He wrote: “It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing away of a Dundee sister.

“We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”

Tributes to ‘kind soul’ Sabinah Islam

Six days after the fire Sabinah’s son Zoheb called the community in Fintry the “best in the world”, saying the area was his mum’s “comfort zone”.

And locals paid tribute to her “big heart” on Mohammed’s post.

One wrote: “A wonderful friend for 21 years… I will never ever forget you.

“You were the kindest soul with the biggest heart. You will be sorely missed by many.”

Another added: “Very sad news to hear, devastating for her children, husband, family and friends at this very sad time.

“My thoughts are with you Wonderful woman she was.”

Fintry community ‘best in the world’ says son

Zoheb thanked the Fintry community when he spoke to the Courier while his mother was still alive.

He said: “The support has been immense.

“It is amazing to see how many people are fond of my mum.

“To those who helped my mum, I can’t express how grateful I am.

“The community in Fintry is the best in the world, we will be there forever.

“For my mum and dad, that is their world, it is my mum’s comfort zone, everyone is very welcoming, everyone is very supportive.”

Police still probing Best-one fire

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Wednesday, 18 October, emergency services responded to a report of a fire at a shop on Fintry Road in Dundee.

“A 53-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment. She died in hospital on Tuesday, 28 November.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“A multi-agency investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.”

Conversation