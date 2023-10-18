Dundee Woman taken to hospital after huge fire in Dundee shop The blaze broke out in the Best-one shop in Fintry just before 11.30am on Wednesday. By Lindsey Hamilton October 18 2023, 12.03pm Share Woman taken to hospital after huge fire in Dundee shop Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4786361/shop-fire-fintry-dundee/ Copy Link Firefighters at the scene on Fintry Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A woman has been taken to hospital after a large fire in a Dundee shop. The fire broke out in the Best-one convenience store on Fintry Road, near the Dolphin bar, just before 11.30am on Wednesday. The condition of the injured woman has not been confirmed. Locals reported hearing shouting and screaming as the flames took hold. Emergency services at the scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Crews tackling the flames. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Large plumes of white smoke could be seen coming from the building as crews worked to put out the fire. A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a shop on fire in the Fintry area of Dundee. “We have three appliances from Macalpine Road and the Kingsway at the scene. “They are using hose reel jets to fight the blaze.” Police and firefighters are on site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The shop has been badly damaged. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson One eyewitness said: “There are three fire engines at the fire at the shop. “There’s lots of smoke. It looks pretty bad.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at a shop on Fintry Road in Dundee around 11.30am on Wednesday. “One woman has been taken to hospital for treatment. “Emergency services remain at the scene and local road closures are in place.”