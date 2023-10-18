Woman taken to hospital after huge fire in Dundee shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman taken to hospital after huge fire in Dundee shop

The blaze broke out in the Best-one shop in Fintry just before 11.30am on Wednesday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Firefighters at the scene on Fintry Road
Firefighters at the scene on Fintry Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A woman has been taken to hospital after a large fire in a Dundee shop.

The fire broke out in the Best-one convenience store on Fintry Road, near the Dolphin bar, just before 11.30am on Wednesday.

The condition of the injured woman has not been confirmed.

Locals reported hearing shouting and screaming as the flames took hold.

Emergency services at the scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fire crews at the scene on Fintry Road
Crews tackling the flames. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Large plumes of white smoke could be seen coming from the building as crews worked to put out the fire.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a shop on fire in the Fintry area of Dundee.

“We have three appliances from Macalpine Road and the Kingsway at the scene.

“They are using hose reel jets to fight the blaze.”

Police and firefighters are on site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The shop has been badly damaged. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

One eyewitness said: “There are three fire engines at the fire at the shop.

“There’s lots of smoke. It looks pretty bad.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at a shop on Fintry Road in Dundee around 11.30am on Wednesday.

“One woman has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and local road closures are in place.”

