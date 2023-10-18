Woman taken to hospital after huge fire in Dundee shop

A woman has been taken to hospital after a large fire in a Dundee shop.

The fire broke out in the Best-one convenience store on Fintry Road, near the Dolphin bar, just before 11.30am on Wednesday.

The condition of the injured woman has not been confirmed.

Locals reported hearing shouting and screaming as the flames took hold.

Large plumes of white smoke could be seen coming from the building as crews worked to put out the fire.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a shop on fire in the Fintry area of Dundee.

“We have three appliances from Macalpine Road and the Kingsway at the scene.

“They are using hose reel jets to fight the blaze.”

One eyewitness said: “There are three fire engines at the fire at the shop.

“There’s lots of smoke. It looks pretty bad.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at a shop on Fintry Road in Dundee around 11.30am on Wednesday.

“One woman has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and local road closures are in place.”