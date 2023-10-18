Dundee figure skaters shine among international stars in the Tayside Trophy

Dundee skaters were among the medals as Dundee Ice Arena hosted international stars for the Tayside Trophy.

There were two gold medals and one silver for local performers while European champions Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii from Italy dazzled in the senior pair competition.

They pipped Dundee pair Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby, Britain’s reigning champions, to top spot.

But junior pair duo Lucy Hay and Kyle McLeod had a day to remember – they grabbed gold with a new personal best score.

In doing so, they confirmed their place at the 2024 Junior World Championships.

‘Strong performances’

There was also gold for another Dundee-based skater. Aleksandra Golovkina competes for Lithuania and placed first in both short and free programs, earning top spot in the senior ladies category.

Emma Lyons finished seventh in the junior ladies section as local skaters impressed across the board.

Great Britain coach Simon Briggs said: “I am incredibly proud of our skaters over these past days.

“They put down strong performances, scoring new PB’s, getting world ranking points and qualification points for major events.

“The Tayside trophy is a great event for our skaters and the city, bringing world class talent to Dundee and I am grateful for the organising team for making this possible.”