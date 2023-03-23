Dundee figure skating stars Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby hailed after ‘brilliant’ World Championships debut in Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee figure skating stars Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby hailed after ‘brilliant’ World Championships debut in Japan

Great Britain coach Simon Briggs said he 'couldn't be prouder' of the Dundee-based British champions as they finished in the top 20 at the Saitama World Championships.

By George Cran
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT.
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT.

Dundee figure skaters Luke Digby and Anastasia Vaipan-Law impressed on debut at the World Championships in Japan.

The pair qualified for the major event in Saitama after sealing a second-straight British pairs title and finishing 10th in the European Championships in January.

The Dundee-based duo had revealed their aims for the competition in an exclusive interview with the Courier last week.

And they achieved those by comfortably finishing in the top 20 pairs after the initial Short Program.

British champion pairs figure skaters Luke Digby and Anastasia Vaipan-Law impressed at the World Championships in Japan. Image: Ice Dundee.

A score of 55.42 saw them through in 17th before they improved their position in the Free Program, moving up to 16th.

Their Free Program skate can be seen here on the BBC, starting 25 minutes in.

‘Brilliant’

Great Britain coach Simon Briggs said: “I couldn’t be prouder of this team today.

“They have improved so much over this season and put down two great performances.

“What a brilliant World Championship debut.”

The young duo were also delighted with their clean performance in a unique atmosphere.

“I am very happy with our performances in front of this amazing crowd,” Vaipan-Law said.

“Nine years ago I was in this venue as a spectator and now I am competing at the highest level.”

Luke, meanwhile, is keen to enjoy competing at the top as they bid to qualify for the next Winter Olympics in Milan in 2026.

“We are overall pleased with our first Worlds,” Luke said.

“This has just been the first year of the Olympic cycle and we are building slowly towards it.

“Of course our goal is to compete there, but what we want to enjoy is the journey towards it.”

Winning gold was home pair Riki Miura and Ryuichi Kihara ahead of the US duo Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier.

