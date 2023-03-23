Drug driver blamed bald tyre for ‘erratic’ driving on A9 in Perthshire Scott Walker, 44, had more than twice the permitted level of a cocaine derivative in his system more than 24 hours after taking the drug. By Gordon Currie March 23 2023, 4.37pm Share Drug driver blamed bald tyre for ‘erratic’ driving on A9 in Perthshire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4248325/bald-tyre-a9-drug/ Copy Link Scott Walker appeared at Perth Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Most Read 1 Camperdown Wildlife Centre to stay shut after emergency operation on wolf 2 Nurse’s BMW written off after hit-and-run outside Broughty Ferry home 3 Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash 4 Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told 5 Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29 6 Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him 7 Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee 8 Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife 9 Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife More from The Courier Dunfermline boss James McPake praises Pars 'support network' as he and assistant Dave Mackay… FAN VIEW: Ex-players give final 'a little edge' and 6 reasons Raith Rovers will… JK Rowling slams Dundee’s Humza Yousaf over ‘pink heart’ tweet EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray on why he's relaxed about player contract situation at Raith Rovers… Police called to youth disturbance at Lochore Meadows in Fife 'World first' bereavement garden honouring victims of pandemic opens in Dundee Thursday court round-up — Bedside blaze and fuel thief Lottery winners with combined worth of £90m give Dundee charity new playhouse Loch Leven visitors should be more 'concerned' about polluted water, argues leading researcher Is there more to St Andrews' growing cocktail scene than just tourists and students? Editor's Picks Lottery winners with combined worth of £90m give Dundee charity new playhouse ‘World first’ bereavement garden honouring victims of pandemic opens in Dundee Dundee figure skating stars Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby hailed after ‘brilliant’ World Championships debut in Japan Loch Leven visitors should be more ‘concerned’ about polluted water, argues leading researcher Is there more to St Andrews’ growing cocktail scene than just tourists and students? Camperdown Wildlife Centre to stay shut after emergency operation on wolf ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon’s future is not on Holyrood’s backbenches Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend Dundee Olympia: Is new manager hunt sign of promise for crisis-hit centre? Nicola Sturgeon makes plea to her successor in emotional final speech as first minister Most Commented 1 Camperdown Wildlife Centre to stay shut after emergency operation on wolf 2 Paperchase: Closure date for Dundee Overgate shop 3 Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief exec over row that led to Dundonian comms supremo Murray Foote’s resignation 4 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 5 Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole 6 SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 7 Fife councillor's comments 'offensive' as he claims potholes are being left unfilled 8 New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party's 'tremendous mess' 9 Nicola Sturgeon says the SNP is 'not in a mess' during Loose Women appearance 10 Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window