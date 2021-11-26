What is a red weather warning and what should Scots expect as Storm Arwen approaches?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland is no stranger to severe weather, but Storm Arwen is expected to bring slightly more disruption than normal with a red warning issued by forecasters.

High winds associated with Storm Arwen and the risk they pose have forced the Met Office to issue a red warning – a relatively rare move by the weather agency.

Many parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife are covered by the alert, which comes into force at 3pm.

Coastal areas are likely to be the worst affected, with gusts of up to 75mph forecast. Current predictions for Carnoustie, Anstruther and Leuchars suggest gales could reach 70mph at around 9pm on Friday evening.

What is a red weather warning and what to expect in Scotland

Experts at the Met Office grade the potential disruption that could be caused by severe weather using three colours – yellow, amber and red.

Yellow warnings are the most common, followed by amber warnings which are more severe and indicate a potential “danger to life” posed by the weather.

Meanwhile, red warnings, the most severe, are relatively rare and are only used when particularly dangerous weather events are due.

The last red warning was issued in February 2018 during the “Beast from the East”, and before this, it was last used in 2013 in Wales.

What to expect in Scotland

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes

What has the Met Office said about the red warning?

Issuing the warning, a Met Office spokesperson said: “A spell of exceptionally strong northerly winds will affect eastern coastal districts of Scotland from later this afternoon moving south into south-east Scotland and north-east England this evening.

“Gusts of 80-90 mph are likely and these will generate some very large waves.

“Snow is expected mainly above 300 to 400m, with 10-15cm of snow may fall in some places.

“At lower levels mostly rain is expected but there is a chance of some falling snow – mainly as the system clears south.

“With very strong winds expected as well some very difficult travel conditions are likely with blizzards leading to reduced visibility and the potential for some drifting of snow.”