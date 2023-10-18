5 of the best project properties in Fife, Angus and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the best project properties in Fife, Angus and Dundee

Looking to build your dream home? Then check out our pick of the best project properties in Tayside and Fife.

This Angus reservoir contains a pumphouse with permission to be converted into a home. Image: Zoopla.
By Jack McKeown

Are you looking to build a dream house, restore a ruin or create your own grand design?

Whether it’s building on the site of an old reservoir, converting a ruined steading or rescuing a derelict house, there are plenty of project properties out there.

Here’s our pick of the best:

Pitkennedy

This five acre site with a wooded backdrop is a superb setting for a home. Image: Zoopla.

Framedrum Reservoir is near the hamlet of Pitkennedy on the edge of Montreathmont Forest and midway between Forfar and Brechin.

The five acre site was once a reservoir but has been disused for many decades. A former pumphouse sits near the edge of the plot and has been given planning permission to be converted into a house.

The plans envisage a simple one-bedroom home that utilises the current building and adds a small extension. The design and scale is based on the traditional Scottish single-storey long house.

Located along a dirt track, Framedrum Reservoir is well off the beaten path.

With five acres of your own land and the extensive paths and trails of Montreathmont Forest on the doorstep it could be an outdoor lover’s dream home.

It’s on sale with Wardhaugh for o/o £160,000.

Duntrune

This steading is in a hamlet just outside Dundee. Image: TSPC.

This former steading is located in the hamlet of Duntrune, just to the north of Dundee.

It has permission to be converted into three homes, each with its own new-build double garage.

The listed building has an attractive roundhouse that would make a fantastic feature. The steading is split into three plots. One of these has been sold but two remain up for grabs – including the one with the roundhouse.

They’re on sale with Lindsays for £60,000 each or £120,000 for both of them. 

Tealing

Windymill Cottage comes with a stone barn and sits on the Fithie Burn. Image: Yopa.

Another project close to Dundee is Windymill Cottage. This exciting project property comprises a traditional cottage and a stone barn that previously had permission for conversion into a two-bedroom house.

As if that wasn’t enough there’s also a modern cabin/home office and a static caravan. The site is next to the Fithie Burn and a bridge crosses the stream to give access to open countryside.

It’s on sale with Yopa for £125,000.

St Andrews

Rainbow Cottage is in derelict condition. Image: Rollos.

This C listed cottage sits on a bend of the A915 a couple of miles from St Andrews. On sale for just £95,000, it looks like a bargain.

Buyers will need deep pockets however – the house is unmortgageable and in a dangerous and uninhabitable condition.

The C listed cottage has the potential to be demolished to clear the way for a new home or restored into a fabulous traditional home.

It’s on sale with Rollos.

Townhill

Cosy Glen is currently uninhabitable. Image: Zoopla.

Near the western edge of Fife is the village of Townhill. This five-bedroom fixer upper is currently uninhabitable but offers huge potential.

Cosy Glen sits at the end of a quiet public road leading to Townhill Woods near Dunfermline.

It has a living room, sitting room, dining kitchen, and up to five bedrooms. An upper room has access to a large balcony and could be a master bedroom or an upstairs sitting room.

It was on sale for the very attractive price of o/o £150,000. The sale attracted huge levels of interest and Cosy Glen went under offer just a few days after going on the market.

Cosy Glen, Townhill, Fife was on sale with James Thomson & Son for offers over £150,000.

Conversation