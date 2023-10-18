5 of the best project properties in Fife, Angus and Dundee

Are you looking to build a dream house, restore a ruin or create your own grand design?

Whether it’s building on the site of an old reservoir, converting a ruined steading or rescuing a derelict house, there are plenty of project properties out there.

Here’s our pick of the best:

Pitkennedy

Framedrum Reservoir is near the hamlet of Pitkennedy on the edge of Montreathmont Forest and midway between Forfar and Brechin.

The five acre site was once a reservoir but has been disused for many decades. A former pumphouse sits near the edge of the plot and has been given planning permission to be converted into a house.

The plans envisage a simple one-bedroom home that utilises the current building and adds a small extension. The design and scale is based on the traditional Scottish single-storey long house.

Located along a dirt track, Framedrum Reservoir is well off the beaten path.

With five acres of your own land and the extensive paths and trails of Montreathmont Forest on the doorstep it could be an outdoor lover’s dream home.

It’s on sale with Wardhaugh for o/o £160,000.

Duntrune

This former steading is located in the hamlet of Duntrune, just to the north of Dundee.

It has permission to be converted into three homes, each with its own new-build double garage.

The listed building has an attractive roundhouse that would make a fantastic feature. The steading is split into three plots. One of these has been sold but two remain up for grabs – including the one with the roundhouse.

They’re on sale with Lindsays for £60,000 each or £120,000 for both of them.

Tealing

Another project close to Dundee is Windymill Cottage. This exciting project property comprises a traditional cottage and a stone barn that previously had permission for conversion into a two-bedroom house.

As if that wasn’t enough there’s also a modern cabin/home office and a static caravan. The site is next to the Fithie Burn and a bridge crosses the stream to give access to open countryside.

It’s on sale with Yopa for £125,000.

St Andrews

This C listed cottage sits on a bend of the A915 a couple of miles from St Andrews. On sale for just £95,000, it looks like a bargain.

Buyers will need deep pockets however – the house is unmortgageable and in a dangerous and uninhabitable condition.

The C listed cottage has the potential to be demolished to clear the way for a new home or restored into a fabulous traditional home.

It’s on sale with Rollos.

Townhill

Near the western edge of Fife is the village of Townhill. This five-bedroom fixer upper is currently uninhabitable but offers huge potential.

Cosy Glen sits at the end of a quiet public road leading to Townhill Woods near Dunfermline.

It has a living room, sitting room, dining kitchen, and up to five bedrooms. An upper room has access to a large balcony and could be a master bedroom or an upstairs sitting room.

It was on sale for the very attractive price of o/o £150,000. The sale attracted huge levels of interest and Cosy Glen went under offer just a few days after going on the market.

Cosy Glen, Townhill, Fife was on sale with James Thomson & Son for offers over £150,000.