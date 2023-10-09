Detached 5 bedroom Fife fixer-upper with two driveways on sale for £150k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Detached 5 bedroom Fife fixer-upper with two driveways on sale for £150k

Once beautiful, Cosy Glen near Townhill has fallen into disrepair and is in need of rescuing.

By Jack McKeown
Cosy Glen is currently uninhabitable. Image: Zoopla.
Cosy Glen is currently uninhabitable. Image: Zoopla.

A 5 bedroom detached house in a huge rural plot for just £150,000? There must be a catch.

And there is. Cosy Glen was once a beautiful family home but has lain empty for a considerable amount of time.

The elements have ravaged the house and it is in a sorry state. The interior is riddled with mould and rot. Sections of ceiling have collapsed and there are holes in the floor. Meanwhile, the large garden has run wild and is in danger of reclaiming the house.

In short, it is currently completely uninhabitable.

Cosy Glen was once a fine family home, and could be again with some investment. Image: Zoopla.

Cosy Glen sits at the end of a quiet public road leading to Townhill Woods near Dunfermline.

The house has two driveways linked by a turning area. There is a detached double garage. The extensive plot backs onto Townhill Woods, offering woodland walks right from the doorstep.

Poor state inside

Step inside Cosy Glen and you’ll be hit by the smell of damp and mould. Look past that, however, and there is plenty of potential.

It’s a huge home. There is a living room, sitting room, dining kitchen, and up to five bedrooms. An upper room has access to a large balcony and could be a master bedroom or an upstairs sitting room.

Cosy Glen is not a project for the faint hearted. Image: Zoopla.

There is gas central heating, however any buyer will have to establish what condition it is in.

The extensive garden grounds are badly overgrown but feature flower beds, planters and mature trees.

There is plenty of potential. Image: Zoopla.

Cosy Glen is not a project for the faint hearted. Only seasoned renovators with the budget to complete the project will want to look at it. The house is unmortgageable so any buyer would require the resources to buy and renovate it.

For those brave enough to tackle such a big project it might be possible to add significant value and transform Cosy Glen into a stunning family home.

The detached garage is in danger of being reclaimed by nature. Image: Zoopla.

Cosy Glen, Townhill, Fife is on sale with James Thomson & Son for offers over £150,000. 

 

