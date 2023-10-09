Detached 5 bedroom Fife fixer-upper with two driveways on sale for £150k

A 5 bedroom detached house in a huge rural plot for just £150,000? There must be a catch.

And there is. Cosy Glen was once a beautiful family home but has lain empty for a considerable amount of time.

The elements have ravaged the house and it is in a sorry state. The interior is riddled with mould and rot. Sections of ceiling have collapsed and there are holes in the floor. Meanwhile, the large garden has run wild and is in danger of reclaiming the house.

In short, it is currently completely uninhabitable.

Cosy Glen sits at the end of a quiet public road leading to Townhill Woods near Dunfermline.

The house has two driveways linked by a turning area. There is a detached double garage. The extensive plot backs onto Townhill Woods, offering woodland walks right from the doorstep.

Poor state inside

Step inside Cosy Glen and you’ll be hit by the smell of damp and mould. Look past that, however, and there is plenty of potential.

It’s a huge home. There is a living room, sitting room, dining kitchen, and up to five bedrooms. An upper room has access to a large balcony and could be a master bedroom or an upstairs sitting room.

There is gas central heating, however any buyer will have to establish what condition it is in.

The extensive garden grounds are badly overgrown but feature flower beds, planters and mature trees.

Cosy Glen is not a project for the faint hearted. Only seasoned renovators with the budget to complete the project will want to look at it. The house is unmortgageable so any buyer would require the resources to buy and renovate it.

For those brave enough to tackle such a big project it might be possible to add significant value and transform Cosy Glen into a stunning family home.

Cosy Glen, Townhill, Fife is on sale with James Thomson & Son for offers over £150,000.