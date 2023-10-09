Why does Perth continue to flood despite £25m defences?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Why does Perth continue to flood despite £25m defences?

Perth and Kinross council spent £25 million on flood defences in the city.

One of the floodgates on Tay Street in Perth.
One of the floodgates on Tay Street in Perth.
By Joanna Bremner

Floodgates used to protect Perth and Kinross residents from flooding are once again the centre of some controversy.

In September 2023, when flooding devastated Perth, Perth and Kinross council admitted that they should have closed the South Inch flood gates.

Now as flooding once again causes chaos in Perthshire and other areas in Scotland, there are concerns that the North Inch flood gates were not closed in time.

What do we know about the Perth flood gates?

Flooding wreaked havoc in Perthshire, Fife and Angus at the weekend, causing travel disruption and putting businesses at risk.

There are still areas with flood warnings currently.

Perth, situated on the banks of the Tay, is low-lying and prone to flooding.

Following severe flooding in 1993, known as the Great Tay Flood, action was taken to prevent further chaos.

Flooding at Perth in January 1993. Image: DC Thomson

In 2001, Perth and Kinross council finished installation of a four year multi-million pound flood prevention scheme.

This included embankments, walls and floodgates.

There are approximately 80 floodgates along a 8km stretch of stone-faced wall, including South Inch floodgates over Craigie Burn and the North Inch floodgate, as part of the town’s £25 million flood defences.

Floodgates are used to control the water flow and according to Perth and Kinross council, “the floodgates should always be closed when the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning”.

Perth’s history of flooding

The North Inch floodgates are a point of contention currently, with Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser raising concerns that the North Inch floodgate was not closed in time to limit the flood risk.

However, Perth and Kinross council claim that the levels of water rose too quickly for them to close the North Inch floodgates.

This is despite their September statement that the floodgates should be closed whenever a yellow weather warning is issued and a promise to ensure this happens in the future.

Perth endured severe flooding in September this year, but there have been many other instances of flooding in the city.

Perth flooding timeline:

  • September 2023 – flooding in Craigie area
  • September 2022 – flooding hits the Cherrybank and Craigie areas, including the rail lines
  • February 2021 – North Inch
  • August 2020 – Cherrybank and Craigie areas
  • June 2017 – North Inch and Feus Road
  • July 2016 – Cromlix Road and Friarton area
  • Early 2016 – Marshall Place and city centre
  • September 2015 – Bridgend
  • October 2013 – Friarton area
  • July 2011 – Feus Road
  • July 2010 – Feus Road and Fairfield area

Council will review response to Perth flooding – again

Climate change makes extreme weather events, such as torrential rain and flash flooding, more likely.

Following the severe flooding in August 2020, the council reviewed their response to the flooding.

This review revealed that three of the South Inch gates were not closed, which “exacerbated” the flooding.

It states: “One was as a result of human error (due to a training issue) and a lack of time to initiate the checking process which is usually followed during the gate closure procedure.

“The other two gates were inundated by water in the short time it took staff to arrive rendering it unsafe to approach these gates. The requirement to close the gates was triggered by a surface water flood event rather than a river warning. This issue has now been addressed.”

Now, a North Inch floodgate left open has caused frustration among the public.

A Perth and Kinross council spokesperson explained: “The rainfall overnight on Saturday led to a rapid and near unprecedented rise in water levels of the Tay which led to the North Inch being flooded before gates could be closed.”

Once again, the council have promised a review of their “response to the incident to see what can be learned for future events.”

Photos show extent of flooding across Courier Country as major travel disruption continues

More from Environment

Cupar Explorer Scouts helped Sustainable Cupar volunteers clear out culverts, dig out silt and plant trees up the Moor Road between Cupar and Ceres in November 2022. Image: Cupar Explorers
How should Fife young people and adults discuss the climate emergency?
Jane Kell, part of the St Andrews Environmental Network, defends rewilding. Image: Jane Kell.
Should we let nature run wild in our 'unkempt' parks and verges?
3
Climate Café founder and director, Jess Pepper speaks to the audience at Climate Cafe Birnam & Dunkeld. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The climate café movement started in Dunkeld and Birnam – do they have what…
Vast numbers of pink-footed geese are already arriving at Montrose. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust
Pinkies promise autumn spectacle with early arrival in Montrose
Sir Ernest Shackleton's crow's nest returns to UK. Picture shows; L-R: The Revd Katherine Hedderly, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, HRH The Princess Royal and Nick Prentice (Chair of SGHT), with Sir Ernest Shackleton's original Quest Crow's Nest at All Hallows by the Tower church, Image: SGHT.
Dundee links in spotlight as Sir Ernest Shackleton's crow's nest returns to UK
Should the Scottish Government ban disposable vapes? Amy McKechnie (30) from Kirkcaldy with disposable vapes which she now uses instead of cigarettes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
'Vapes make me feel better': Fife ex-smoker questions call to ban disposable devices
A dead seabird at Broughty Ferry
Mystery as dead seabirds wash up in Broughty Ferry
3
Henry Cheape on board his rowing boat
St Andrews businessman invites public questions about Atlantic row challenge
A sign for Inveralmond Recycling Centre.
Full details as opening times slashed at Perth and Kinross recycling centres
Ginger Gairdner: 'There’s not much I can do about my hair - but it…

Conversation