List of areas still with flood warnings as Perth basement properties at ‘severe risk’

Basement properties between North Inch and the Friarton Bridge in Perth remain at a ‘severe risk’ of flooding.

The warning, which was issued yesterday, remains in place despite water levels in the River Tay going down.

Residents who live near the North Inch are especially at risk of flooding according to Sepa.

A number of flood warnings remain in place throughout Tayside following the heavy rain at the weekend.

According to the Sepa website: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

List of areas with a flood warning in Tayside

Dunkeld & Burnmouth Road

North Muirton Industrial Estate to North Inch

Stanley Mills

The River Tummel in Pitlochry

The River Isla at Coupar Angus

Upper Tay

Glen Lyon

Pitlochry to Ballinluig

Logierait to Jubilee Bridge

Kenmore

Kemphill to Bridge of Isla

Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn

Dalguise

Caputh to Kinclaven

Bridge of Earn to River Tay

Boat of Murthly

Blairgowrie to the River Isla

Ballinluig to Logierait

Aberbothrie

This comes after deluges of rain fell over Perthshire over the weekend, bringing the River Tay to a near 5m depth in Perth.