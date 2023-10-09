List of areas still with flood warnings as Perth basement properties at ‘severe risk’

Basement properties between North Inch and the Friarton Bridge in Perth remain at a ‘severe risk’ of flooding.
The warning, which was issued yesterday, remains in place despite water levels in the River Tay going down.
Residents who live near the North Inch are especially at risk of flooding according to Sepa.
A number of flood warnings remain in place throughout Tayside following the heavy rain at the weekend.
According to the Sepa website: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.
“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”
List of areas with a flood warning in Tayside
- Dunkeld & Burnmouth Road
- North Muirton Industrial Estate to North Inch
- Stanley Mills
- The River Tummel in Pitlochry
- The River Isla at Coupar Angus
- Upper Tay
- Glen Lyon
- Pitlochry to Ballinluig
- Logierait to Jubilee Bridge
- Kenmore
- Kemphill to Bridge of Isla
- Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn
- Dalguise
- Caputh to Kinclaven
- Bridge of Earn to River Tay
- Boat of Murthly
- Blairgowrie to the River Isla
- Ballinluig to Logierait
- Aberbothrie
This comes after deluges of rain fell over Perthshire over the weekend, bringing the River Tay to a near 5m depth in Perth.
