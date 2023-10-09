Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Cupar

A man has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in Cupar.

South Bridge is reported to have been shut after the crash just before 1.30pm on Monday.

The extent of his injuries is not known but they are not thought to be serious.

Driver taken to hospital

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55 pm on Monday police were called to a two-vehicle road crash on South Bridge, Cupar.

“One man, the driver and single occupant of one of the cars, has been taken by ambulance to hospital as a precaution.

“There have been no further reports of any injury.

“Enquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.”

It is understood emergency services remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 1.27pm about a two-vehicle crash in Cupar.

“We sent one appliance from Glenrothes and one from Auchtermuchty.

“We remain at the scene.”

The spokesperson could give no further details at this stage.