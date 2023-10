Heavy rain wreaked havoc across Tayside and Fife on Sunday as flooding forced roads to close and train services to be cancelled.

Met Office forecasters issued a yellow weather alert, warning the heavy rain could cause disruption throughout the day.

Police urged the public not to make unnecessary journeys as flash floods caused dangerous driving conditions – resulting in some motorists ending up with their cars submerged.

Here are some of the most striking images from across Tayside and Fife.

Angus

Perth and Kinross

Fife