Son of woman injured in Dundee shop fire thanks community for ‘immense’ support

The son of a woman injured in a Dundee shop fire has hailed the “immense” support shown by the community.

Zoheb Islam’s mum, Sabinah, is still in hospital after being injured in a blaze while working at the Best-one shop on Fintry Road last Wednesday.

Speaking to The Courier, Zoheb called the community in Fintry the “best in the world”, saying that the area is his mum’s “comfort zone”.

Police are still investigating the full circumstances of the fire, which gutted the shop, with access to the convenience store and its neighbouring businesses – a cafe, a barber and a betting shop – also blocked off.

‘I am sure my mum will be grateful when she wakes up’

Zoheb says his family’s focus is wholly on Sabinah, but that does not mean kind words and gestures have gone unnoticed.

He said: “The support has been immense.

“It is amazing to see how many people are fond of my mum.

“I am sure my mum will be grateful when she wakes up.

“It is still quite raw, it is hard to go through.

“I know that everyone is keeping their prayers for my mum.

“To those who helped my mum, I can’t express how grateful I am.”

Zoheb is already looking forward to the day his mum can return home.

He said: “The community in Fintry is the best in the world, we will be there forever.

“For my mum and dad, that is their world, it is my mum’s comfort zone, everyone is very welcoming, everyone is very supportive.

“I am so grateful to the community and my mum definitely will be.

“When she gets back in Fintry she will be giving people hugs, it will be back to normal.

“Everyone here needs each other, everyone will look out for each other no matter what.”

Police probe continues into Fintry shop fire

Locals reported hearing an explosion and then shouting and screaming as the flames took hold in the shop.

Inspector Keith Anderson said: “Around 11.30am on Wednesday, emergency services responded to a report of a fire at a shop on Fintry Road in Dundee.

“One woman was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains.

“A multi-agency investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and we thank the local community for their patience and understanding as work is carried out in the area.”