Son of woman injured in Dundee shop fire thanks community for ‘immense’ support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Son of woman injured in Dundee shop fire thanks community for ‘immense’ support

Zoheb Islam's mum, Sabinah, is still in hospital after the blaze at her workplace in Fintry.

By Ellidh Aitken
The shop in Fintry remains fenced off. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The shop in Fintry remains fenced off. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

The son of a woman injured in a Dundee shop fire has hailed the “immense” support shown by the community.

Zoheb Islam’s mum, Sabinah, is still in hospital after being injured in a blaze while working at the Best-one shop on Fintry Road last Wednesday.

Speaking to The Courier, Zoheb called the community in Fintry the “best in the world”, saying that the area is his mum’s “comfort zone”.

Police are still investigating the full circumstances of the fire, which gutted the shop, with access to the convenience store and its neighbouring businesses – a cafe, a barber and a betting shop – also blocked off.

‘I am sure my mum will be grateful when she wakes up’

Zoheb says his family’s focus is wholly on Sabinah, but that does not mean kind words and gestures have gone unnoticed.

He said: “The support has been immense.

“It is amazing to see how many people are fond of my mum.

“I am sure my mum will be grateful when she wakes up.

The Best-one shop has been ruined. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“It is still quite raw, it is hard to go through.

“I know that everyone is keeping their prayers for my mum.

“To those who helped my mum, I can’t express how grateful I am.”

Zoheb is already looking forward to the day his mum can return home.

He said: “The community in Fintry is the best in the world, we will be there forever.

Firefighters at the height of the blaze. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Firefighters tackling the blaze at the Best-one shop in Fintry.
Smoke billowing from the shop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“For my mum and dad, that is their world, it is my mum’s comfort zone, everyone is very welcoming, everyone is very supportive.

“I am so grateful to the community and my mum definitely will be.

“When she gets back in Fintry she will be giving people hugs, it will be back to normal.

“Everyone here needs each other, everyone will look out for each other no matter what.”

Police probe continues into Fintry shop fire

Locals reported hearing an explosion and then shouting and screaming as the flames took hold in the shop.

Inspector Keith Anderson said: “Around 11.30am on Wednesday, emergency services responded to a report of a fire at a shop on Fintry Road in Dundee.

“One woman was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains.

“A multi-agency investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and we thank the local community for their patience and understanding as work is carried out in the area.”

More from Dundee

Left to right is Toby sparrow, Dylan Hunter Sparrow McMenemie and Torrent Wallace-Stewart who all graduated in Acting and performance HNC. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations
HM Coastguard and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service search Dighty Burn in Dundee.
Emergency rescue stood down after dog feared lost in Dundee burn
Emergency services at the scene on East Dock Street in Dundee
Car crash causing delays on East Dock Street in Dundee
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will visit Brechin and Broughty Ferry
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Brechin
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
Fans are being asked to join in a minute's applause for Franny Mitchell. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation/Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Dundee United fans urged to join minute's applause in memory of 'man with the…
Roadworks on Arbroath Road, near Craigie Avenue, have been causing delays. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee drivers report huge delays as roadworks hit journey times
2
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
Hannah Laing will perform two shows at the Caird Hall
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing sells out two Caird Hall shows 'in minutes'
Christine Petrie spent a year on the picket line at Timex.
Christine Petrie: Son's tribute to former Dundee jute worker and Timex striker who has…

Conversation