Dundee furniture firm closing after nine years due to cost pressures

The man behind the business said rising costs have meant it is unable to continue trading.

By Gavin Harper
Oleg Orlov is closing his business, Oleg's Furniture.
Oleg Orlov is closing his business, Oleg's Furniture.

A Dundee furniture business is to close after nine years due to mounting costs.

Oleg Orlov, who runs the business, Oleg’s Furniture, said he had been weighing up the decision for some time.

Mr Orlov said: “After Covid it has become a lot harder, and our bills got worse.

“Our energy bills went up and it was just getting worse and worse. It wasn’t worth it any more.”

Mr Orlov established the business buying ex-catalogue furniture, fitness equipment and household items before selling it at discounted rates.

He said the decision to close the business, based at Templeton Farm, was made easier by the company’s recent struggles.

“I’ve been thinking about it for the last year but things are just getting even worse.

“There is too much debt just now and we can’t do much to pay wages or buy any new stock.”

The business at one time had 10 staff, but they have all now left.

Plans to sell Oleg’s Furniture stock

Mr Orlov is selling off the remainder of his stock – with discounts of up to 50% to help people affected by Storm Babet.

Mr Orlov said: “A few friends of mine have been looking for furniture.

“I’m closing down the business anyway so decided to sell the rest of the stock cheaper to help people who are struggling just now.”

In a post on the company’s Facebook page, he said the sale would be held for the next two weeks.

Customers expressed their disappointment at the impending closure on social media.

One wrote: “Sorry to hear this. Have purchased from you a few times and the quality and service has always been brilliant. Best of luck for your future.

Another added: “Sorry to hear this, wish you well in the future.”

The company vans are also for sale. Image: Oleg’s Furniture.

And a third wrote: “Best wishes and thanks for all the items over the years

Mr Orlov, who is originally from Latvia, says he has not decided his next steps.

He is currently studying back in his homeland and splits his time between Latvia and his home in Dundee.

“I am not sure what I will do next,” he said.

“I’m currently living more in Latvia because of my studies.”

