High School of Dundee embroiled in unfair dismissal case with axed teacher

A former Spanish teacher at Dundee High is taking legal action against the school amid claims she was unfairly sacked.

Ana Aguero lost her job earlier this year during a round of redundancies at the private school.

She and her former colleague Ottilie Anderson allege a redundancy process was “engineered” to remove the pair from their jobs.

Ms Aguero – a teacher for nearly three decades who now works as a translator – denies a separate allegation she told students she was going to “sue the school’s a**” after being told her post was gone.

Meanwhile, under the legal same action, Ms Anderson claims she was targeted for dismissal because of her health condition.

She had been off work due to an underlying condition that affects her sight.

Both teachers say they were let go as the school embarked on a round of cost-cutting, with four taking voluntary redundancy as another six left facing compulsory redundancy.

According to The Telegraph, internal reports commissioned by the school after a probe by an independent HR consultant criticised Dundee High’s management of ill-health among staff.

Dundee High – where yearly fees range from £10,098 to £16,050 a year – reject the “serious allegations” at the heart of the unfair dismissal action.

Ryan Russell, of Dundee firm MML, is representing both teachers in the case.

He said: “It is essential that our clients and the fee-paying parents are given the opportunity to know the reality of what happened.

“Extremely serious allegations are being made against senior management and there are major questions to be addressed and answered through the tribunal process.

“Whilst we cannot go into the specifics of the unfair dismissal or discrimination claims at this stage, the treatment of our clients has been described as completely shocking.

“A public hearing in due course will put the individuals involved and the evidence to the test.”

A spokesperson for the High School of Dundee said: “As the cases are the subject of ongoing legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment on the detail, other than to say that we refute the employment tribunal claims which are being made.

“In respect of the redundancy process which was followed and the School’s processes and procedures, we have robust and appropriate procedures whereby all staff are treated fairly, appropriately and without discrimination.”