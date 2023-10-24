High School of Dundee embroiled in unfair dismissal case with axed teacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High School of Dundee embroiled in unfair dismissal case with axed teacher

Ana Aguero is taking the private school to an employment tribunal after being made redundant earlier this year.

By Laura Devlin
Former Dundee High teacher Ana Aguero. Image: Ana Aguero/LinkedIn.
A former Spanish teacher at Dundee High is taking legal action against the school amid claims she was unfairly sacked.

Ana Aguero lost her job earlier this year during a round of redundancies at the private school.

She and her former colleague Ottilie Anderson allege a redundancy process was “engineered” to remove the pair from their jobs.

Ms Aguero – a teacher for nearly three decades who now works as a translator – denies a separate allegation she told students she was going to “sue the school’s a**” after being told her post was gone.

Meanwhile, under the legal same action, Ms Anderson claims she was targeted for dismissal because of her health condition.

She had been off work due to an underlying condition that affects her sight.

The High School of Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Both teachers say they were let go as the school embarked on a round of cost-cutting, with four taking voluntary redundancy as another six left facing compulsory redundancy.

According to The Telegraph, internal reports commissioned by the school after a probe by an independent HR consultant criticised Dundee High’s management of ill-health among staff.

Dundee High – where yearly fees range from £10,098 to £16,050 a year – reject the “serious allegations” at the heart of the unfair dismissal action.

Ryan Russell, of Dundee firm MML, is representing both teachers in the case.

Ryan Russell. Image: Supplied.
He said: “It is essential that our clients and the fee-paying parents are given the opportunity to know the reality of what happened.

“Extremely serious allegations are being made against senior management and there are major questions to be addressed and answered through the tribunal process.

“Whilst we cannot go into the specifics of the unfair dismissal or discrimination claims at this stage, the treatment of our clients has been described as completely shocking.

“A public hearing in due course will put the individuals involved and the evidence to the test.”

A spokesperson for the High School of Dundee said: “As the cases are the subject of ongoing legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment on the detail, other than to say that we refute the employment tribunal claims which are being made.

“In respect of the redundancy process which was followed and the School’s processes and procedures, we have robust and appropriate procedures whereby all staff are treated fairly, appropriately and without discrimination.”

