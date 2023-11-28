Jim Goodwin backs Dundee United kid to bounce back from penalty pain as Tony Watt visits specialist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin backs Dundee United kid to bounce back from penalty pain as Tony Watt visits specialist

Goodwin has no doubts Cudjoe will recover from a galling moment in Dumfries

Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United reacts after missing a penalty against Queen of the South
A gutted Mathew Cudjoe sees his kick fly over the bar. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has lauded the courage of Mathew Cudjoe after the gifted Ghanaian missed the decisive penalty kick as Dundee United were dumped out of the Scottish Cup.

The United boss is adamant the 20-year-old, who has only started one game since September 16, showed commendable bravery to step up against Queen of the South on Saturday.

For such a young player to put his hand up just shows the strength of character he has.

Jim Goodwin on Mathew Cudjoe

That pressure was heightened given he HAD to score after Liam Grimshaw saw his earlier effort saved by the excellent Harry Stone.

And belying his usual technical ability, Cudjoe lashed the ball wildly over the bar.

Mathew Cudjoe's decisive kick is blazed over for Dundee United
Cudjoe’s decisive kick is blazed over. Image: SNS

“Cudj is disappointed, but he was brave enough to put himself forward and take a penalty,” said Goodwin. “The best players in the world have missed penalty kicks through the years. It happens.

“He had great support from everyone in the dressing room; the staff and players all got around him.

“The same goes for (Liam) Grimshaw, who missed one – albeit the keeper makes a decent save there.

“I always think the players who step up are walking into a nerve-wracking situation and deserve a lot of credit for that. And for such a young player to put his hand up just shows the strength of character he has.

“I know that Cudj will be absolutely fine.”

Specialist visit for Tony Watt

Meanwhile, Goodwin confirmed that Tony Watt – notable by his absence at Palmerston Park – will visit a specialist in the coming days, with United hopeful that he will return to full training next week.

Watt is nursing a slight groin strain, and the Terrors will take no chances with their vice-captain.

But Goodwin doesn’t believe the issue is a serious one.

Tony Watt of Dundee United pictured at Palmerston Park
Tony Watt made the trip to Palmerston Park to support his teammates despite being unavailable. Image: SNS

“Archie Meekison and Tony (Watt) are the only two who will be missing this week,” confirmed Goodwin. “Tony’s is not a major problem. It’s a groin strain and he’s away to see a specialist to get that sorted this week.

“Hopefully, Tony will be back in training early next week.”

Skipper emerges unscathed – despite lengthened return

Ross Docherty also made his return to action at the weekend following three weeks on the sidelines, with Goodwin revealing that his club captain played 30 minutes longer than he initially intended.

However, the influential midfielder emerged unscathed and will be ready to lead his side out against Morton.

Ross Docherty in action at Palmerston Park
Ross Docherty in action at Palmerston Park. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “It was Ross Docherty’s first game for a while, and the intention was to play him for an hour – and hopefully be in a good enough position to take him off.

“Due to the way the game panned out, we had to play him a bit longer.

“But the boys who played are all fine.”

Conversation