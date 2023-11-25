Jim Goodwin rues lack of ‘clinical and ruthless’ streak as ‘gutted’ Dundee United boss reacts to Scottish Cup exit

Jim Goodwin expressed his frustration after watching his profligate Dundee United side crash out of the Scottish Cup.

The Tangerines created a host of superb opportunities – finding Queen of the South keeper Harry Stone in inspired form – but only found the net twice, with Kai Fotheringham bagging a brace.

Gavin Reilly and Lee Connelly were on the score-sheet for the Doonhamers, taking the contest to penalties, where Liam Grimshaw and Mathew Cudjoe missed the decisive kicks.

Although “gutted” by the outcome, Goodwin is convinced his side will be enjoy better afternoons to come if they continue to create the swathe of chances they did at Palmerston.

“We are gutted – we put a lot into the game, as everyone could see,” said Goodwin. “Last Friday against Falkirk, we were poor and deservedly went out of that (SPFL Trust) cup. Today, I thought we were very, very good at times.

“We created more goalscoring opportunities in this game than we have all season: close to 40 opportunities, with 17 on target. We had 19 or 20 corners.

“The Queen of the South goalkeeper, rightly, was given man of the match. But we need to do better. We need to be more clinical and ruthless, and had we done that then there’s no doubt we’d be going through.

“Going forward, if we are able to create 35 clear goalscoring opportunities in games, then I expect us to score more than two.”

Defensive frailty

While United were left to rue their wastefulness at one end, they have now conceded six goals in two matches against League One opposition.

Queens initially levelled through a poorly contested corner-kick, before scoring their second after Harvey Walker skipped past Grimshaw far too easily to tee up Connelly.

“The goals we conceded were extremely disappointing,” added Goodwin. “They get first contact from a corner at the near-post and, after Jack Walton makes a good save, the Queen of the South player (Reilly) is the first to react.

“That’s a major frustration, definitely.

“The second goal is poor in the one-v-one situation. You should maybe be considering a professional foul at that stage.”

Meanwhile, United vice-captain Tony Watt missed out due to a slight groin strain and is a doubt for next weekend’s Championship trip to face Morton.

Goodwin added: “It’s nothing serious with Tony; probably a week to 10 days with a slight groin strain.”