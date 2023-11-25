Jim Goodwin rues lack of ‘clinical and ruthless’ streak as ‘gutted’ Dundee United boss reacts to Scottish Cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin rues lack of ‘clinical and ruthless’ streak as ‘gutted’ Dundee United boss reacts to Scottish Cup exit

The Tangerines were dumped out by the League One strugglers Queen of the South despite having 35 SHOTS, according to BBC stats

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin was disappointed after Dundee United's failure to progress
Jim Goodwin was disappointed after United's failure to progress. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin expressed his frustration after watching his profligate Dundee United side crash out of the Scottish Cup.

The Tangerines created a host of superb opportunities – finding Queen of the South keeper Harry Stone in inspired form – but only found the net twice, with Kai Fotheringham bagging a brace.

Gavin Reilly and Lee Connelly were on the score-sheet for the Doonhamers, taking the contest to penalties, where Liam Grimshaw and Mathew Cudjoe missed the decisive kicks.

Although “gutted” by the outcome, Goodwin is convinced his side will be enjoy better afternoons to come if they continue to create the swathe of chances they did at Palmerston.

Nervous Dundee United players watch as the Tangerines lose on penalties against Dundee United
Nervous United players watch as the Tangerines lose on penalties. Image: SNS

“We are gutted – we put a lot into the game, as everyone could see,” said Goodwin. “Last Friday against Falkirk, we were poor and deservedly went out of that (SPFL Trust) cup. Today, I thought we were very, very good at times.

“We created more goalscoring opportunities in this game than we have all season: close to 40 opportunities, with 17 on target. We had 19 or 20 corners.

“The Queen of the South goalkeeper, rightly, was given man of the match. But we need to do better. We need to be more clinical and ruthless, and had we done that then there’s no doubt we’d be going through.

“Going forward, if we are able to create 35 clear goalscoring opportunities in games, then I expect us to score more than two.”

Defensive frailty

While United were left to rue their wastefulness at one end, they have now conceded six goals in two matches against League One opposition.

Queens initially levelled through a poorly contested corner-kick, before scoring their second after Harvey Walker skipped past Grimshaw far too easily to tee up Connelly.

Queen of the South players celebrate their victory over Dundee United
Delirious Queens players celebrate. Image: SNS

“The goals we conceded were extremely disappointing,” added Goodwin. “They get first contact from a corner at the near-post and, after Jack Walton makes a good save, the Queen of the South player (Reilly) is the first to react.

“That’s a major frustration, definitely.

“The second goal is poor in the one-v-one situation. You should maybe be considering a professional foul at that stage.”

Meanwhile, United vice-captain Tony Watt missed out due to a slight groin strain and is a doubt for next weekend’s Championship trip to face Morton.

Goodwin added: “It’s nothing serious with Tony; probably a week to 10 days with a slight groin strain.”

