Kai Fotheringham brace ‘means nothing’ as Dundee United winger reflects on ‘cruel’ Scottish Cup exit

Kai Fotheringham has dubbed his double against Queen of the South meaningless following Dundee United’s Scottish Cup exit.

The in-form winger was irrepressible against the League One outfit, rippling the net twice and causing havoc with a swathe of direct dribbles and dangerous deliveries.

But the efforts of the 20-year-old were futile as Queens emerged as 4-3 victors on penalties following a breathless 2-2 draw after extra-time.

I’ve done well to take my two goals, but it means nothing…I’m as gutted as the rest of the boys. Kai Fotheringham

Fotheringham has now scored nine goals this season and, fresh from making his Scotland U21 debut, is going from strength to strength.

However, that was far from the forefront of his mind following a galling reverse.

“I’ve done well to take my two goals, but it means nothing,” said Fotheringham. “I’m as gutted as the rest of the boys.

“We know much the competition means to the club.

“I didn’t think we played badly. We created a lot of opportunities but the final ball wasn’t right in the final third.

“We could’ve been 3-0 up in the first ten minutes when you look at the shots we’ve had and the chances we’ve created.”

“Cruel”

Indeed, by the time Fotheringham opened the scoring after six minutes, Glenn Middleton and Declan Glass had both gone close.

United would go on to register a season-high 35 SHOTS.

However, goals from Gavin Reilly and Lee Connolly – both poorly defended – gave Queens a foothold and, despite Fotheringham restoring parity, Marvin Bartley’s men held out for penalties.

Queens converted all of their kicks, while Liam Grimshaw and Mathew Cudjoe failed from 12 yards.

“It’s a cruel way to lose; on penalties,” acknowledged Fotheringham, who was withdrawn at the end of normal time after running himself into the ground.

“But ultimately, that’s what happens when you don’t take your chances.”

He added: “I feel sorry for the boys who missed the penalties – it takes a lot of guts to step up and take one.”