Clark’s Bakery boss becomes unexpected hero of Greg James’ Radio 1 show – thanks to a mannequin

The boss of Clark’s Bakery in Dundee became an unexpected hero on Greg James’ Radio 1 show – thanks to a mannequin.

The DJ is back broadcasting his breakfast show in the city ahead of the launch of an exhibition on the Big Weekend, launching this Friday at the V&A.

During Tuesday’s show, James and fellow presenter Arielle Free appealed for help in finding a mannequin on which to display a t-shirt being donated to the exhibition.

One listener from Ayrshire called in to say he had previously delivered mannequins to the Clark’s Bakery offices on Annfield Street – after owner Jonathon Clark had bought them at an auction.

Free then went on the search for the bakery’s offices – only to turn up instead at the Clark’s Bakery at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, five miles away, which is undergoing a renovation.

Radio 1 presenter’s ‘random’ visit to Clark’s Bakery

Jonathon got a shock when Free turned up at his outlet unannounced on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to The Courier afterwards, he said: “They came to the wrong shop – they came to the Pitkerro store.

“The mannequins are at the shop on Annfield Street.

“We’re still renovating this store – I’ve been painting in here since 6am. It was very random.”

Jonathon had no idea that he was going to be featured on national radio.

He said: “It was totally out of the blue. It caught me by surprise.

“They came in asking if we were open and I was like, ‘We don’t open until Thursday’.”

During the broadcast, DJ James asked Jonathon why a bakery would need a mannequin.

Explaining the background, Jonathon told The Courier: “My wife and I bought stuff from Debenhams at an auction.

“They had mannequins so we bought them for a laugh and they’ve been sitting in the office since.

“We were going to dress them up as Santa and the Grinch for Christmas.

“I was picking up cabinets and when folk noticed us buying mannequins, they were like, ‘What are you doing?'”

Not only did Jonathon allow the station to take one of his three mannequins for the exhibition, but he promised the DJs they would also receive some doughnuts.