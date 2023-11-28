Clark’s Bakery boss becomes unexpected hero of Greg James’ Radio 1 show – thanks to a mannequin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clark’s Bakery boss becomes unexpected hero of Greg James’ Radio 1 show – thanks to a mannequin

Jonathon Clark had no idea he was going to appear on national radio on Tuesday.

By Ben MacDonald
Bakery boss Jonathon Clark featured on Greg James' Radio 1 show on Tuesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bakery boss Jonathon Clark featured on Greg James' Radio 1 show on Tuesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The boss of Clark’s Bakery in Dundee became an unexpected hero on Greg James’ Radio 1 show – thanks to a mannequin.

The DJ is back broadcasting his breakfast show in the city ahead of the launch of an exhibition on the Big Weekend, launching this Friday at the V&A.

During Tuesday’s show, James and fellow presenter Arielle Free appealed for help in finding a mannequin on which to display a t-shirt being donated to the exhibition.

One listener from Ayrshire called in to say he had previously delivered mannequins to the Clark’s Bakery offices on Annfield Street – after owner Jonathon Clark had bought them at an auction.

Free then went on the search for the bakery’s offices – only to turn up instead at the Clark’s Bakery at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, five miles away, which is undergoing a renovation.

Radio 1 presenter’s ‘random’ visit to Clark’s Bakery

Jonathon got a shock when Free turned up at his outlet unannounced on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to The Courier afterwards, he said: “They came to the wrong shop – they came to the Pitkerro store.

“The mannequins are at the shop on Annfield Street.

“We’re still renovating this store – I’ve been painting in here since 6am. It was very random.”

Jonathon runs Clark’s Bakery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Jonathon had no idea that he was going to be featured on national radio.

He said: “It was totally out of the blue. It caught me by surprise.

“They came in asking if we were open and I was like, ‘We don’t open until Thursday’.”

During the broadcast, DJ James asked Jonathon why a bakery would need a mannequin.

Explaining the background, Jonathon told The Courier: “My wife and I bought stuff from Debenhams at an auction.

Fellow DJ Arielle Free was tasked with collecting the mannequins from the bakery. Image: Alan Richardson

“They had mannequins so we bought them for a laugh and they’ve been sitting in the office since.

“We were going to dress them up as Santa and the Grinch for Christmas.

“I was picking up cabinets and when folk noticed us buying mannequins, they were like, ‘What are you doing?'”

Not only did Jonathon allow the station to take one of his three mannequins for the exhibition, but he promised the DJs they would also receive some doughnuts.

Conversation