Clark’s Bakery: Plans to double size of Dundee shop

The expanded shop will have new offerings for customers and better facilities for staff.

By Rob McLaren
Father and team Alan and Jonathon Clark in the bakery shop in Annfield Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Clark’s Bakery has won planning permission to double the size of one of its most popular Dundee shops.

The family-owned bakery, which has operated in the city for more than 70 years, is investing in its outlet at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

It plans to knock down the rear wall into the unit behind the shop, which it purchased three years ago.

Clark’s Bakery shop expansion plans

Owner Jonathon Clark said the main people to benefit from the move will be the shop’s workers, who will have more staff areas.

However, he also plans to introduce a new salad bar and improve the cooking facilities.

He said: “Pitkerro is our second busiest store and there’s not enough room to have good staff facilities.

“There is also no proper store which means we are having to do two or three deliveries a day.

The current shop layout. Image: Porcupine Design/Clark’s Bakery.
How the Clark’s Bakery shop will look when it’s double the size. Image: Porcupine Design/Clark’s Bakery.

“In terms of cooking facilities, I want to put in rational ovens instead of frying everything which will be healthier. I want to put in another salad bar in.”

He said the new equipment will also mean food can be served quicker.

This is of particular importance given the shop’s lunchtime rush.

He adds: “In that store a lot of people are having lunch at the same time so we’re getting a surge of people. We don’t want them waiting for a bacon roll so I want to put in faster ways of cooking things so the customer’s happy.”

Planning permission for the expansion was approved by Dundee City Council last week.

Mr Clark said he is arranging to meet with builders and structural engineers to finalise the timeline for the work.

Recruitment concerns

Meanwhile the business has abandoned plans to create a drive-thru in Fulton Road, off Myrekirk Road roundabout.

Construction costs almost doubled in the four years it took to develop the project and gain planning permission, said Mr Clark.

Bridies in Clark’s Bakery. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

However, staffing a new Clark’s Bakery shop was also a concern.

“The issues regarding the cost-of-living crisis and energy costs have levelled out a bit now,” said Mr Clark.

“Our biggest issue at the moment is recruiting full-time staff. We are needing more than 10 people.

“I know it’s an issue for a lot of people in business at the moment.”

