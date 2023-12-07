Dundee won’t be fazed by any January interest in star players insists Tony Docherty as he’s quizzed on Shaun Byrne future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee won’t be fazed by any January interest in star players insists Tony Docherty as he’s quizzed on Shaun Byrne future

The winter transfer window opens in just over three weeks' time.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty insists Dundee won’t be fazed by any interest in their high-performing stars when the January transfer window opens in just over three weeks.

The Dark Blues have swiftly looked comfortable at Premiership level as they bid to establish themselves once more in the top flight.

And that won’t change even if speculation over possible departures kicks in.

Instead, it will be seen as a compliment to the work that’s been put in by Dundee in the opening half of the campaign.

“As a team, we are doing well.  I am always banging on about the levels of performance,” Docherty said.

Lyall Cameron, Luke McCowan and Owen Beck celebrate as Dundee go in front at Motherwell. Image: SNS
Dundee FC have made an impressive start to life back in the Premiership. Image: SNS

“It is also about consistency and if you bring that consistency then that is going to bring interest – that goes with the territory.

“I would much rather focus on how well we are doing.

“If anything happens then it happens and we will deal with it.  There is nothing to deal with just now.

“I’m pleased that the level of performance is so consistent. I would just like the players to get rewarded with points on the board.

“I feel we are in an OK position but we could be a wee bit better.

“We will keep striving to improve and if they can do that as players and as a team then game-by-game then it will only lead to us getting better.

“If that brings interest then it comes with the territory.”

Shaun Byrne

Meanwhile, Dundee have a number of players out on loan in the lower leagues with recall options in January.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray admitted this week there was nothing the Kirkcaldy club could do to keep midfielder Shaun Byrne if the Dark Blues chose to recall him next month.

Asked if there were any plans to bring the experienced midfielder back, Docherty was non-committal.

Shaun Byrne (right) has been a key man for Raith Rovers since joining on loan from Dundee FC. Image: Craig Brown/dafc.

He said: “That is something we will sit down and talk about as a staff and a recruitment team, to look at exactly what we are doing in January.

“It is nothing we are commenting on just now.”

Asked about Byrne’s performances at high-flying Raith, the Dens boss added: “He has done great.

“Max Anderson has done well, Tyler French has done well and Luke Graham has also been doing well at Montrose, which is really, really pleasing.

“Harry Sharp is maybe not getting enough game-time at Dunfermline and Jack Wilkie has had a couple of injury issues at Edinburgh City.

“We monitor them all as part of the recruitment group.

“The point in going out is to get game time and they have all been doing well.”

More from Dundee FC

Shaun Byrne joined Raith Rovers on loan from Dundee in August. Image: Raith Rovers.
'Nothing we can do’: Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray on Dundee potentially recalling Shaun…
Dundee strikers (from left) Zach Robinson, Zak Rudden and Amadou Bakayoko are battling it out for starting spots at Dens Park.
Dundee strikers compared: Can Zach Robinson force way into starting XI after super-sub appearances?
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee's Motherwell dismay will 'galvanise' Dark Blues to recoup dropped points, insists Tony Docherty
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides update on Charlie Reilly after attacker misses Motherwell trip
Owen Beck made it 2-1 after a fine first half for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee will be full of frustration AND determination after Fir Park thriller,…
An image of Dundee and Dundee United's stadiums is on the front cover of Staantribune. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Dundee United's neighbouring stadiums featured on cover of Dutch football magazine
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal at Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee star Lyall Cameron insists Motherwell performance 'proved' top-six credentials but admits Dark Blues…
Motherwell celebrate making it 3-3, leaving Dundee gutted. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
4 Dundee talking points from Motherwell epic - all the D's from Dee-light to…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Fir Park. Image: SNS
Gutted Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits 'we've undone ourselves' after letting 2 points slip…
Conor Wilkinson denied Dundee all three points with his late finish. Image: SNS
Motherwell 3-3 Dundee: Player ratings and key man as agonising late strike denies Dee…

Conversation