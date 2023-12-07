Dundee won’t be fazed by any January interest in star players insists Tony Docherty as he’s quizzed on Shaun Byrne future

Tony Docherty insists Dundee won’t be fazed by any interest in their high-performing stars when the January transfer window opens in just over three weeks.

The Dark Blues have swiftly looked comfortable at Premiership level as they bid to establish themselves once more in the top flight.

And that won’t change even if speculation over possible departures kicks in.

Instead, it will be seen as a compliment to the work that’s been put in by Dundee in the opening half of the campaign.

“As a team, we are doing well. I am always banging on about the levels of performance,” Docherty said.

“It is also about consistency and if you bring that consistency then that is going to bring interest – that goes with the territory.

“I would much rather focus on how well we are doing.

“If anything happens then it happens and we will deal with it. There is nothing to deal with just now.

“I’m pleased that the level of performance is so consistent. I would just like the players to get rewarded with points on the board.

“I feel we are in an OK position but we could be a wee bit better.

“We will keep striving to improve and if they can do that as players and as a team then game-by-game then it will only lead to us getting better.

“If that brings interest then it comes with the territory.”

Shaun Byrne

Meanwhile, Dundee have a number of players out on loan in the lower leagues with recall options in January.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray admitted this week there was nothing the Kirkcaldy club could do to keep midfielder Shaun Byrne if the Dark Blues chose to recall him next month.

Asked if there were any plans to bring the experienced midfielder back, Docherty was non-committal.

He said: “That is something we will sit down and talk about as a staff and a recruitment team, to look at exactly what we are doing in January.

“It is nothing we are commenting on just now.”

Asked about Byrne’s performances at high-flying Raith, the Dens boss added: “He has done great.

“Max Anderson has done well, Tyler French has done well and Luke Graham has also been doing well at Montrose, which is really, really pleasing.

“Harry Sharp is maybe not getting enough game-time at Dunfermline and Jack Wilkie has had a couple of injury issues at Edinburgh City.

“We monitor them all as part of the recruitment group.

“The point in going out is to get game time and they have all been doing well.”