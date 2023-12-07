Fife boyfriend-from-hell battered partner 24 hours after she collected him from prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife boyfriend-from-hell battered partner 24 hours after she collected him from prison

Thomas Douglas' victim collected him from HMP Perth but a day later he repeatedly throttled her.

By Ross Gardiner
Thomas Douglas
Thomas Douglas.

A boyfriend-from-hell is back in jail after carrying out an “appalling” attack on his partner who’d picked him up from HMP Perth just 24 hours earlier.

Thomas Douglas was handed an 18-month prison sentence after injuring his partner in a vicious drink-fuelled assault.

He was brought from Perth Prison, where he has been remanded since August, to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the domestic assault.

The woman was left with a burst nose and bruising on her face and chest.

She will be protected from any contact for three years by a strict court order.

From jail to Kirkcaldy, then back to jail

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown explained Douglas was released from prison on August 4 this year, where he was picked up by his on-off partner of two and a half years.

They travelled from the Edinburgh Road jail to her home in Kirkcaldy, where they both began consuming alcohol.

The woman woke up at 11.30am the next morning to find Douglas had fallen asleep on the couch.

By 1pm, they were watching football in the property with two other people, when Douglas accused the woman of flirting with his friend.

He began shouting and swearing and grabbed her throat, pushing her into the couch she was sitting on.

Mr Brown said Douglas, 26, held her by the throat for 10 seconds before letting go.

He refused to leave and grabbed the woman by the throat again in the kitchen for another 10 seconds.

He punched her on the face, causing her nose to “burst.”

Back in the living room, he punched her again on the left side of her face and knocked her to the ground.

Douglas proceeded to pin her down, placing both hands around her neck and compressing it for around 20 seconds.

He was spotted by neighbours as he ran off and police were contacted.

By 5pm, officers had caught him.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she was found to have a swollen nose, bruising under her eye and bruising on her chest.

Alcohol ‘not an option anymore’

Douglas admitted injuring the woman in the domestically-aggravated assault.

His solicitor Martin McGuire said: “Parties had consumed alcohol.

“Matters very suddenly escalated.

“He accepts his response to any situation which arose was completely disproportionate and inappropriate and does have considerable regret.

“Alcohol consumption for him is not an option anymore, looking forward.

“He has had periods of stability in the community.

“He has had periods of employment.”

Sheriff Robert More jailed Douglas, backdating the sentence to the beginning of his remand period on August 7.

“This was an appalling incident,” he said.

The sheriff also imposed a non-harassment order, protecting Douglas’s victim for three years.

In 2021, Douglas was jailed for two and a half years after admitting plunging a bottle and a can into one man’s head and leaving another with a fractured eye socket.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Rachel Barnes jumped in to Loch Faskally.
Drink-drive former Gogglebox researcher plunged into Perthshire loch to escape paramedics
Elizabeth Kinnaird at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife shop worker lost job and ruined friendship after stealing £6k and scratch cards
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Rapist jailed and Facebook shame
Derek Alland attacked his victim with a samurai sword.
Dundee intruder jailed for samurai sword attack in city multi
'Sexual predator' David Cosgrove with stepdaughter Hannah on a family holiday in 2017. Image: Supplied.
Fife peeper's brave victim slams sentence for sick stepdad who removed bathroom lock to…
Kyle Laing targeted the same woman he had attacked six years earlier.
Freed sexual predator handed ‘call me’ note to past victim in Perth shop
Thomas Winning.
Masked gang stole American Bulldog worth £28k from Blairgowrie owner
Marie Huggan.
Arbroath clubber sliced victim's neck in bottle attack
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Cooking row break-up and Skoda speeder
McPhee threatened to put a sex tape on social media. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus man made sex tape threats and hinted he could track victim's movements