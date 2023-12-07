Residents flee homes during fire in Auchterarder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Residents flee homes during fire in Auchterarder

Locals woke to see flames outside their windows at around 4.30am on Thursday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Firefighters were called to High Street in Auchterarder at around 5am. Image: Don Marshall
Firefighters were called to High Street in Auchterarder at around 5am. Image: Don Marshall

Residents in Auchterarder fled their homes in the early hours of Thursday as a fire took hold behind a restaurant on High Street.

Firefighters tackled the blaze in a shed near Henderson’s Bistro for nearly two hours.

Don Marshall, who lives in a flat on the street, says he was woken by a neighbour at around 4.30am as flames threatened to come close to his building.

The 53-year-old told The Courier: “At around 4.35am this morning one resident woke up because they could see lights.

“They looked out the window and saw a fire and they woke up the other neighbours.

Residents were woken up at around 4.30am. Image: Don Marshall

“The flames were very close and we weren’t let back into the house (by firefighters) until around 6.30am.

“I thought there was someone crazy banging on my door.

“I went down and grabbed my jacket and left as quickly as I could.

“There was a fire engine there already at that point.

“I think there were four or five apartments where residents evacuated.

“Initially it was residents who made the decision to leave but then we were told to stay out until it was safe.

“The local fire brigade and police were fantastic and did a great job.”

The fire took hold at a shed behind Henderson’s Bistro on High Street. Image: Don Marshall

In a post on Facebook, The Auchter Larder sandwich shop said: “A hectic early start this morning!

“There might be a delay in our opening times this morning as their was a fire at the back of the high street in the early hours.

“Fortunately everyone is safe and a big thanks to the amazing fire service made up from our ‘locals’ who are still working hard out there.”

Crews tackle shed fire in Auchterarder

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended a shed on fire on Thursday morning.

“The call came in at 5.04am.

“We sent three appliances – two from Auchterarder and one from Crieff.

“We used two breathing apparatus, one hose jet, one reel jet, and a thermal image camera.

“The stop call came at 6.54am.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

