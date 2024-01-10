EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline boss James McPake opens up on link with St Johnstone striker Stevie May as he hunts new signings

Dunfermline boss James McPake has revealed he is NOT lining up a move for St Johnstone striker Stevie May as he bids to bolster his squad.

The Pars have been ravaged by injuries this season and desperately need fresh faces to add to McPake’s options for the second half of the campaign.

The Fifers boss is hopeful of strengthening his defence in the coming days after being hit with further injury worries in recent weeks.

But, at the other end of the pitch, he insists that May is not on his wanted list after being credited with an interest in the Saints legend.

He said: “I’ve seen us being linked with Stevie May but there’s nothing in that one.

“That’s not a slight on Stevie, in any way.

“He’s a very good player and obviously a legend at St Johnstone because of what he’s done there.

“But I genuinely don’t know where that has come from. There’s definitely no interest there.”

Worst ever

Dunfermline were left with just ten fit senior first-team players for training on Tuesday as they prepared for Saturday’s visit of Airdrie.

McPake has already branded their luckless campaign the worst he has ever known in his career as a player or manager.

However, he insists he is being given plenty of support from boardroom level as the East End Park hierarchy accept the pressure the injury-afflicted squad is being put under.

And the Pars are hopeful of making the most of their opportunity to strengthen during this month’s transfer window.

McPake added: “We know the situation we’re in and the one thing I will say is the board understands it as well.

“And they’re trying to do all they can to help.

“We believe we have a strong squad but when you come into situations like this and you pick up so many injuries then it becomes difficult.

“The board understands that and we’re all trying to help the situation.

“We’re working really hard to give the players who are already here some help on the pitch. And to get the ones back that we can.

“By helping, I mean we’re working hard to try to get players in.”