EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline boss James McPake opens up on link with St Johnstone striker Stevie May as he hunts new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline boss James McPake opens up on link with St Johnstone striker Stevie May as he hunts new signings

The Pars boss insists East End Park club are doing all they can to bring in fresh faces this month.

By Iain Collin
St Johnstone's Stevie May.
St Johnstone's Stevie May. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline boss James McPake has revealed he is NOT lining up a move for St Johnstone striker Stevie May as he bids to bolster his squad.

The Pars have been ravaged by injuries this season and desperately need fresh faces to add to McPake’s options for the second half of the campaign.

The Fifers boss is hopeful of strengthening his defence in the coming days after being hit with further injury worries in recent weeks.

St Johnstone striker Stevie May challenges Livingston defender Mikey Devlin in the game between the teams last month. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
St Johnstone striker Stevie May (right) in action against Livingston last month. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

But, at the other end of the pitch, he insists that May is not on his wanted list after being credited with an interest in the Saints legend.

He said: “I’ve seen us being linked with Stevie May but there’s nothing in that one.

“That’s not a slight on Stevie, in any way.

“He’s a very good player and obviously a legend at St Johnstone because of what he’s done there.

“But I genuinely don’t know where that has come from. There’s definitely no interest there.”

Worst ever

Dunfermline were left with just ten fit senior first-team players for training on Tuesday as they prepared for Saturday’s visit of Airdrie.

McPake has already branded their luckless campaign the worst he has ever known in his career as a player or manager.

However, he insists he is being given plenty of support from boardroom level as the East End Park hierarchy accept the pressure the injury-afflicted squad is being put under.

And the Pars are hopeful of making the most of their opportunity to strengthen during this month’s transfer window.

McPake added: “We know the situation we’re in and the one thing I will say is the board understands it as well.

Dunfermline manager James McPake looks up during the recent defeat to Queen's Park at Hampden. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

“And they’re trying to do all they can to help.

“We believe we have a strong squad but when you come into situations like this and you pick up so many injuries then it becomes difficult.

“The board understands that and we’re all trying to help the situation.

“We’re working really hard to give the players who are already here some help on the pitch. And to get the ones back that we can.

“By helping, I mean we’re working hard to try to get players in.”

More from Football

Dundee United's Tannadice home
Dundee United post £2.8 million loss in annual accounts as HUGE post-relegation budget cut…
Andy Kirk and Craig Levein.
Andy Kirk: St Johnstone partnership with 'mentor' Craig Levein working out exactly as former…
Ian Redford poses by the River Tay in Dundee in 2013 after releasing his autobiography.
Hidden pain of former Dundee United and Dundee FC star who died 10 years…
Akex Greive celebrates a goal against Dundee United in 2022
Dundee United sign Alex Greive on loan as Jim Goodwin outlines what St Mirren…
Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21s. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group.
Dundee linked with loan move for son of ex-Dundee United boss
Dan O'Reilly was Raith Rovers' match winner in the Fife derby against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Raith Rovers lose Dan O'Reilly contract race as defender opts for move to Partick…
Murray Mackintosh, pictured in action for Brechin in 2021, has returned to Glebe Park. Image: SNS
Brechin City confirm Murray Mackintosh return
Dunfermline Athletic striker Taylor Sutherland helps brother Jake with some cramp. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
6 sibling pairings to star for Dunfermline as Sutherland brothers eye appearance together
Raith Rovers assistant-manager Colin Cameron.
Raith Rovers preparing for life without Dan O'Reilly for Queen's Park clash - but…
Luke McCowan celebrates his winner against Hearts. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan's Dundee impact assessed and the stat that compares to Old Firm stars